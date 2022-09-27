Virginia students stage walkouts in protest of proposed transgender guidelines

Students across Virginia—including at seven area high schools—participated in walkouts Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed changes to transgender policies.

“We walked out because our education should not be affected by our gender identities,” said Aniela Tolero, a student at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County who participated in today’s walkout. “We are tired of being mistreated and will not stand for it.”

In addition to Courtland, there were walkouts at Chancellor, Riverbend and Spotsylvania high schools in Spotsylvania; at Mountain View, Stafford and Brooke Point high schools in Stafford County; at Culpeper and Eastern View high schools in Culpeper County; and at Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty high schools in Fauquier County.

Pride Liberation Project, a student-led organization based in Fairfax County, coordinated with student organizers at nearly 100 schools across the state to stage the walkouts.

Locally, many of the walkouts took place in school buildings, and administrators worked with student organizers so the walkouts could occur safely.

“This morning, at Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School, students participated in a demonstration prior to the start of school in honor of LGBTQ+ rights,” said Culpeper school spokeswoman Laura Hoover. “At each school, approximately 60–70 students gathered outside. ... The students appropriately followed the processes for a student demonstration according to the student handbook. We respect our students’ ability to practice their Constitutional rights.”

The VDOE in 2021, under Gov. Ralph Northam, published model policies on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, as required by a bill enacted by the General Assembly in 2020.

The 2021 model policies were designed to “minimize social stigmatization for [LGBTQ+] students and maximize opportunities for social integration so that all students have an equal opportunity to attend school, be engaged, and achieve academic success,” they state.

“This process should be informed by the needs of students, and the strongest policies are developed when they include student participation. A recent study found that inclusive policies that focus on sexual orientation and gender identity were associated with more supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth and had a direct association with less truancy.”

The 2021 policies permit students to make decisions about preferred pronouns and use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identities.

School divisions were required by law to adopt policies consistent with the VDOE’s draft policies, but more than a year after the law was passed, data compiled by the advocacy group Equality Virginia showed that 21 of the state’s 132 public school divisions either rejected the policies, did not consider them or partially adopted them.

On Sept. 16, the VDOE under Gov. Glenn Youngkin released new model policies that withdraw the 2021 policies.

Titled “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools,” the revised policies state that school personnel shall refer to students using only the name or pronouns that correspond with the student’s official record, that students participate in extracurricular activities or athletic teams on the basis of sex assigned at birth and that students “shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The guidelines call for parents to be notified and “given an opportunity to object” before counseling services “pertaining to gender” are offered to a student.

Parents would have to give approval for teachers and other staff members to refer to students by a different name or pronoun at school, and families would have to provide legal documentation to change a student’s name and gender on official school records.

In a press release issued Monday, Pride Liberation Project called the revised guidelines “cruel.”

“These revised guidelines will only hurt students in a time when students are facing unparalleled mental health challenges, and are a cruel attempt to politicize the existence of LGBTQIA+ students for political gain,” the press release states. “We call for the VDOE to revoke its draft revisions and for school boards to affirm their commitment to protect all students by rejecting these bigoted proposed guidelines.”

Courtland High School student Nick Bartram said the students “walked out today to show the Governor, the VDOE, and the Spotsylvania County School Board that we will not stand idly by while our rights, and the rights of our friends, are stripped from our hands.

“All Virginia students deserve to be treated with respect but we don’t see the Youngkin administration honoring that.”

A public comment period on the new draft policies is open through Oct. 26. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 18,000 comments on the policies have been entered via Virginia’s Regulatory Town Hall, at townhall.virginia.gov.

For Virginia school associations, the change in course has led to some uncertainty. The Virginia Association of School Superintendents is set to meet with legal counsel to discuss the changes. The Virginia High School League, an athletics sanctioning organization that has a policy allowing transgender student athlete participation under certain conditions, is still “collecting information,” a spokesman said.

On Tuesday, aerial footage from a news helicopter showed hundreds of students protesting outside two Prince William County high schools.

At McLean High School, more than 300 students walked out of classes, chanting, “Trans rights are human rights,” and, “D-O-E (Department of Education), leave us be!”

Casey Calabia, 17, a senior at McLean and an organizer with the Pride Liberation Project, said the changes, if enacted, would have a devastating effect on transgender kids who don’t have support at home. Calabia said it feels like the Youngkin administration is indifferent to the harm that could occur because they see it as good politics.

“We’re the punching bag,” Calabia said.

Another organizer, senior Ranger Balleisen, said that as a transgender student, seeing the strong turnout at Tuesday’s protest was gratifying.

“It’s so great seeing the way this school has my back,” Balleisen said.

Asked for comment on the protests, a spokeswoman for Youngkin emphasized that the new guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate the requests of children and their families.

“While students exercise their free speech today, we’d note that these policies state that students should be treated with compassion and schools should be free from bullying and harassment,” spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.

On the federal level, the Biden administration has been pushing for stronger protections for LGBTQ students, but it has faced sharp opposition from Republican-led states.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the walkouts at Tuesday’s media briefing. She offered a general statement of the president’s support for the LGBTQ community, though she said she wasn’t familiar with the details of the day’s protests.