The University of Mary Washington will receive $1.4 million in federal funding from the National Science Foundation to train future science, technology, engineering and math teachers and promote diversity among teachers-in-training.

The funding was announced Thursday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

“It’s important that our teacher workforce is representative of the students they teach," the senators said in a statement. "We’re glad this funding will help recruit a diverse pool of qualified teachers and provide them with the skills they need to educate the next generation of STEM professionals.”

The funding will go toward a program UMW calls "Developing Identities in STEM to Cultivate Opportunities that Validate, Empower, and Retain Teachers" — or DISCOVER.

The program provides scholarships to students from diverse backgrounds who are pursuing degrees in a STEM discipline and will be certified as secondary teachers.

"Teacher candidates will explore teaching through in- and out-of-the-classroom experiences and engaging in community building and customized coursework to better understand the unique challenges of high-need schools," a news release from the senators states.

The program is a collaboration between UMW, Germanna Community College and public K–12 schools in Fredericksburg, along with Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.