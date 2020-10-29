WATCH NOW: Germanna's Spotsylvania campus helped community college survive and grow

Germanna Community College has stuck around amid the ups and downs of higher education enrollment for the last 50 years because of good decision- making.

One of those good decisions was made by longtime Germanna President Frank Turnage in the late 1980s, when the school first planned to expand to a campus in Spotsylvania County. David Sam, who followed Turnage as president in 2007, continued to make bold choices, expanding that campus with a third building and opening centers to meet the direct needs of the community college’s students.

These are students like Liam Chapin of Fredericksburg. When Chapin, now 23, graduated with no offers from the four-year universities he applied to, he felt he had nowhere but Germanna to turn.

But his education set him up for the career of his dreams—robotics.

“It afforded me what I needed, a second chance to get into the collegiate system,” he said.

And that stepping stone was more robust than he thought it would be, with quality of professors and instruction. He took advantage of National Community College Aerospace Scholars program, offered by NASA only to community college students. Through that program, he learned about space mission design and ended up with five internships with NASA.