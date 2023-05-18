Local and state law enforcement officers responded Wednesday to a written threat discovered at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg.

The threat was discovered about 2 p.m. and law enforcement was immediately notified, according to an email sent by the school division to the school community later that afternoon.

"The authorities were immediately notified and quickly responded to the scene," according to the email. "FCPS and law enforcement teams jointly assessed the situation and determined it was not a credible threat; however, the matter was treated seriously."

Students and staff were evacuated and later reentered the building after it was deemed safe by law enforcement on the scene, which included the Fredericksburg Police and Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.

The email did not provide details about the nature of the threat or where it was written, due to "an ongoing investigation."

"We can confirm that all students and staff are safe," the email stated.

Division Superintendent Marci Catlett and deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt greeted students and parents at James Monroe High School on Thursday morning and said the atmosphere was calm.

Last fall, James Monroe High School was evacuated multiple times in a two-week period after bomb threats were discovered written on a bathroom wall, and Walker–Grant Middle School also closed for one day in December so authorities could investigate a similar threat.