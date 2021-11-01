Election Day begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday across Virginia

For those who prefer to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots at the polls in person, your big day is here.

A calm, brisk fall morning awaits those voters this Tuesday, when polling stations across the region open their doors for the day beginning at 6 a.m. Voters coming to the polls later in the day must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast their Election Day ballots.

Tuesday’s gubernatorial race pits Democrat and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in a contest drawing national attention. Virginia and New Jersey are the only states with governor’s races this year.

Voters across Virginia are also choosing representatives for the House of Delegates. Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and Republican Tara Durant are also facing off Tuesday in the 28th House District that covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. This local contest is seen as one of a handful of close races that could determine which party controls the House.

Cole, a Stafford native and minister, has been on the job for nearly two years after he narrowly defeated Republican candidate Paul Milde in the November 2019 election. Durant is an educator at Stafford’s Holy Cross Academy and a military wife who has lived in Stafford County for more than 20 years.

