Election Day begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday across Virginia

For those who prefer to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots at the polls in person, your big day is here.
A calm, brisk fall morning awaits those voters this Tuesday, when polling stations across the region open their doors for the day beginning at 6 a.m. Voters coming to the polls later in the day must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast their Election Day ballots.
Tuesday’s gubernatorial race pits Democrat and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in a contest drawing national attention. Virginia and New Jersey are the only states with governor’s races this year.
Voters across Virginia are also choosing representatives for the House of Delegates. Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and Republican Tara Durant are also facing off Tuesday in the 28th House District that covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. This local contest is seen as one of a handful of close races that could determine which party controls the House.
Cole, a Stafford native and minister, has been on the job for nearly two years after he narrowly defeated Republican candidate Paul Milde in the November 2019 election. Durant is an educator at Stafford’s Holy Cross Academy and a military wife who has lived in Stafford County for more than 20 years.
In the 88th House District that includes parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties, Republican Phillip Scott, Democrat Kecia Evans and Libertarian Tim Lewis hope to fill the seat being left by retiring Republican Del. Mark Cole.
Elsewhere in the region, district races are being held in Districts 2, 54, 55, 56 and 99.
Local elections round out the ballot and include Fredericksburg municipal seats. Voters will elect City Council and School Board members for the four wards after a recent state law forced the city to move its municipal elections from May to November. The city will also have its commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer on the ballot.
Stafford County’s ballot includes elections for the Board of Supervisors and School Board seats in the Aquia, Falmouth, Garrisonville and Hartwood districts. In Spotsylvania County, voters will elect supervisors and school board members in the Battlefield, Lee Hill and Berkeley districts. The Spotsylvania ballot also includes bond referendum questions on public schools, transportation, public safety and parks and recreation.
King George County’s ballot will have elections for supervisors and School Board members in the James Monroe and Shiloh districts, while no races are being held in Caroline County.
Early voting in this year’s races began Sept. 17. Legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year directed local registrars to count accumulated mail-in and walk-in ballots each night beginning a week before Election Day to help prevent delays. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by registrars at noon Friday to be counted.
With many races expected to be close, Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper reminded reporters last week that election results are unofficial until elections officials conduct an official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.
