Election official explains why late returns seem to have saved Spanberger

“I did not want to enter incomplete data and then have it look like we ‘found’ votes … one correct calculation was my goal,” Acors said.

More mail-in ballots could still be counted, but those must arrive by noon Friday.

Acors said any late-arriving mail-in ballots (required to have postmarked dates no later than Tuesday) will be checked in the state system and tabulated on Friday.

She said the results will be official Friday evening.

Freitas has not said publicly whether he intends to contest the election should the unofficial results stand.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said “our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement.”

Virginia does not have a provision for an automatic recount. A recount can be requested only if the vote difference between the candidates is less than or equal to 1 percent. If the margin is less than or equal to 0.5 percent, the state pays for the recount.

The unofficial results have Spanberger with 224,727 votes and Freitas with 219,983, a difference of 1.06 percent, according to the state Department of Elections website.

