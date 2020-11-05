Election official explains why late returns seem to have saved Spanberger

Virginia’s 7th District congressional race has gotten plenty of attention after absentee ballots shifted the race from Republican Nick Freitas to Democrat Abigail Spanberger, according to unofficial results.
There have been questions about why the vote tally came in a day after the election and why Spanberger was the beneficiary.
Absentee votes came in from all localities in the 7th District—Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Henrico, Louisa, Nottaway and Amelia counties.
Henrico and Spotsylvania’s absentee totals weren’t filed until Wednesday.
While Freitas won Spotsylvania overall, the late absentee votes in the county and Henrico shifted the results to Spanberger’s favor.
She has declared victory, while Freitas said he would wait on making a statement until canvassing is completed and the vote count is made official.
The change in vote totals has drawn calls of fraud, at least on the Freitas campaign Facebook page, where supporters criticized the absentee figures as suspicious, or evidence of fraud and Democrats cheating.
Accusations of fraud over the 2020 presidential election have primarily come from Republicans.
Those complaints continued on Thursday in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Elections responded on Thursday to complaints and concerns spreading on social media about voting records not being updated online, according to the Richmond Times–Dispatch.
Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper told the Times–Dispatch that local registrars have received hundreds of calls, some of which included threats.
“They’re getting hammered with calls and complaints,” Piper said. “If you went to a polling place on election day, and you put your ballot through the machine, it was counted. That’s it. It will be a week or so before the voter credit is applied on your voter record.”
Support Local Journalism
The issue in Spotsylvania revolved around early votes, and the problem required time-intensive work to correct, according to Spotsylvania Registrar Kellie Acors.
All votes (in-person and mailed-in ballots) are collected and stored by machines at each polling station.
Acors said in an email that the absentee votes were “consolidated instead of being broken down by Congressional District,” the correct method.
“We got the updated instructions and re-ran them first thing” Wednesday, Acors said, adding that she helped verify the final absentee ballots.
Counting those early votes was no small feat. The early in-person and mail-in ballots accounted for 54 percent of Spotsylvania’s total.
“I did not want to enter incomplete data and then have it look like we ‘found’ votes … one correct calculation was my goal,” Acors said.
More mail-in ballots could still be counted, but those must arrive by noon Friday.
Acors said any late-arriving mail-in ballots (required to have postmarked dates no later than Tuesday) will be checked in the state system and tabulated on Friday.
She said the results will be official Friday evening.
Freitas has not said publicly whether he intends to contest the election should the unofficial results stand.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said “our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement.”
Virginia does not have a provision for an automatic recount. A recount can be requested only if the vote difference between the candidates is less than or equal to 1 percent. If the margin is less than or equal to 0.5 percent, the state pays for the recount.
The unofficial results have Spanberger with 224,727 votes and Freitas with 219,983, a difference of 1.06 percent, according to the state Department of Elections website.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.