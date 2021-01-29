Eligible for the vaccine? Use the Rappahannock Health District website to sign up

During Thursday’s virtual town hall, Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, repeatedly gave the same answer to questions about how to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Your best course of action is to register with the Rappahannock Area Health District,” he told the virtual audience several times.
Later during the hour-long session, McDermott also said that MWHC’s appointment website is no longer active and will remain that way—at least until things change, once more, in the rapidly evolving vaccination rollout.
All registrations in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, are being processed by the area health district. Those eligible for vaccines who haven’t registered yet—and there’s no need to register more than once—can go to the health district website or call 540/899-4797 for assistance.
Residents 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.
More than 35,000 local people have registered for the vaccine, and the health district is getting fewer than 5,000 doses a week, so it will take a while to get to everyone who’s interested in being vaccinated.
Health district officials will maintain the list of those eligible for the vaccine and share it with community partners, such as MWHC.
The same message was shared at the hospital system’s town hall the previous week, on Jan. 21, but McDermott also suggested that people continue to check the MWHC site for appointments. The health care system had been scheduling separately from the health district—and had ramped up efforts to the point it was vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day.
Then two things happened that caused those decisions to be flip-flopped, twice. State officials said on Jan. 22 that all doses would be going to Virginia’s 35 health districts—not to the health districts and the hospital systems, as had been done previously.
Five days later, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he was reallocating some doses in an effort to get them into arms quicker—and to improve the state’s reputation. At that point, Virginia ranked in the bottom nationwide in terms of vaccines administered compared with what the state had received.
Mary Washington got another 6,000 doses as part of that allocation and had to administer them by Sunday. Eager to get them into the arms of people as quickly as possible, MWHC announced on its website that some appointments would be available at a certain time, and word quickly spread through the community.
Frustration soon followed.
There were so many people jockeying for limited appointments that the system crashed. People continually refreshed and spent upwards of an hour trying to get one of the coveted slots.
A system designed for people to get an appointment with their doctor suddenly had “10,000 people in one minute” logging on, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of MWHC.
“These systems are not set up to handle that kind of volume, it was as if the Rolling Stones were coming to town,” he said.
When Dave Thomen of Stafford County tried to follow a link to an appointment schedule, he got a message about high volume and “please check back in a bit.” And so he did.
“For the next 60 minutes, I clicked on the link about every 10 seconds and got the same reply,” he said in an email. He finally got a message that said no more appointments were available.
Others posting on Thursday’s live Facebook event shared similar experiences. Their comments ranged from, “It’s impossible to get an appointment!” to “I have asthma and I can’t get through.”
Another person asked: “Can someone explain how to get an appointment, too much contradictory guidance.”
One particularly sad thread noted how difficult it is for older people to navigate an online system. as one individual posted: “Can someone set up an appointment for me?”
At the same time, others who’d been vaccinated on the hospital campus shared rave reviews about the operation. Likewise, at Wednesday’s press conference, Northam welcomed McDermott to the platform and asked him to explain the vital work hospitals had been doing in vaccinating members of their community.
McDermott repeated what’s become a popular comment about the MWHC clinic—that it’s as efficient as a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.
One person posting on the town hall Facebook feed echoed that remark: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an efficient, flawless vaccination clinic. Your staff are simply amazing. Job well done.”
But the experience was not as pleasant to those on the outside looking in. Another person posted that the hospital’s decision to offer “a blue light special last-minute signup” is frustrating to those who registered, as directed, on the health district’s website weeks earlier. The person added it would be “fairer to work with the local health department and contact individuals who are in most need instead of doing the last-minute offering” on the hospital website.
During a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, fielded several questions from reporters about some hospital systems using their allotment to vaccinate their own staff—even people who have been working from home and don’t come into contact with patients. Others shared accounts of some hospital systems vaccinating their patients—even those who weren’t necessarily eligible—instead of older members of the community.
Avula stressed the intent was to make sure that frontline workers—those who have immediate exposure to sick patients—get the vaccine first. “In some cases, that went beyond that, and that was not our intent.”
Mary Washington Healthcare took some heat on social media when reports surfaced that it was vaccinating members of its board of trustees. Hospital officials said they’re volunteers and were vaccinated under that umbrella.
Locally and across Virginia, hospitals have provided the lion’s share of vaccinations. They’ve administered more than 524,000 doses—about half of what’s been given to Virginians so far. Because hospitals have the setup and manpower to make it happen, Avula said he wants them to continue while working with their local partners.
“We really want hospitals to continue to focus on our priority populations and to do that in partnership with our health departments,” he said. “In most places across the state, that is clearly happening.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425