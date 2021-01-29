Eligible for the vaccine? Use the Rappahannock Health District website to sign up

Health district officials will maintain the list of those eligible for the vaccine and share it with community partners, such as MWHC.

The same message was shared at the hospital system’s town hall the previous week, on Jan. 21, but McDermott also suggested that people continue to check the MWHC site for appointments. The health care system had been scheduling separately from the health district—and had ramped up efforts to the point it was vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day.

Then two things happened that caused those decisions to be flip-flopped, twice. State officials said on Jan. 22 that all doses would be going to Virginia’s 35 health districts—not to the health districts and the hospital systems, as had been done previously.

Five days later, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he was reallocating some doses in an effort to get them into arms quicker—and to improve the state’s reputation. At that point, Virginia ranked in the bottom nationwide in terms of vaccines administered compared with what the state had received.