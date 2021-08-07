Elite snowboarder from Spotsylvania laser focused on Paralympic games in Beijing

He also gets help from those who know about the best prosthetics and snowboard equipment.

Pleban admitted there was a steep learning curve after he moved to Colorado, both because it was an elite level of competition and because he was adjusting to different equipment while relearning to snowboard with a prosthetic leg.

“I pretty much just pointed the board and would fly down the hill in a straight line, sort of muscling through the turns,” he said. “Or I’d throw off a big jump and just see what happened.”

His focus now is on control. Pleban tries to gain as much speed as he can without losing that control, while still being able to make the movements needed to get the most out of every course.

Still, wipeouts happen.

Pleban has broken his clavicle twice. And there’s an added concern at such an intense level of competition: injuring either leg means he wouldn’t be able to get around without assistance. After having to regain his mobility once before, it would feel like a big step back to go through it again.

“So I try to go for it in competition and be daring, but you learn how to do that and still be in control, to seek speed but not in spots where it could cost you,” he said.