Elite snowboarder from Spotsylvania laser focused on Paralympic games in Beijing

A few years back, avid snowboarder Joe Pleban faced a moment of truth that dramatically changed his life for a second time.
In 2014, a broken ankle suffered while wakeboarding led to the discovery of a rare joint disease. After much research and soul-searching, Pleban had his leg amputated below the knee.
The Spotsylvania County native did it to avoid pain and further complications from the joint disease. But he also did it with the hope he could be active and compete again using a prosthetic. He was eventually able to do just that, and once again hit the slopes at Wintergreen.
But Pleban wanted to see how far he could go. With an eye on competing in the Paralympics, he made his way out to Copper Mountain in Colorado for the national competition of the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association.
Pleban said he was feeling a little cocky heading into that competition.
“I’d talked to folks in an organization that helps competitors with amputations and disabilities, Adaptive Action Sports, and they’d given me pointers,” he said. “I was thinking that I was a pretty good snowboarder, and that some of these guys were missing whole legs. I was sure I was gonna do pretty well in the competition.”
But that’s not exactly how things turned out.
“I got my butt kicked.” he said. “My mind was blown by the level of expertise, competition and dedication of these athletes, who were just amazing.”
Instead of dampening his enthusiasm for the sport, the experience did just the opposite.
“Once I ate that slice of humble pie, I realized that I had to truly get into it to compete at that level, which I realized that I really wanted to do,” he said. “I knew that it would have to be a whole other level of higher commitment to succeed at that level.”
So he committed, and it’s paid off. He and wife Johnna—whose support he credits as “the No. 1 reason for my success”—are going into their third year living in Colorado, allowing him to train with Adaptive Action Sports.
And he’s earned a spot for the past two years on the U.S. National Paralympic Team in snowboarding.
He has been nominated to the National Team once again for the coming year, meaning he will almost certainly be on it when the lineup is announced. That’s especially important this go-round, as it means Pleban can expect to compete in the Winter Paralympics in March of next year in Beijing.
“We’ll be doing competition in different countries in November and December, hopping all over the world to compete and get ready for Beijing,” he said.
Pleban said the decision to have the amputation back in 2014 was emotionally difficult for his whole family, and adapting to the prosthetic wasn’t easy.
He went through additional surgeries to correct neuromas that formed on nerves. He suffered intense pain until he found an experimental surgery in Chicago that he deemed “a huge success,” though he still experiences twinges now and then and can still feel his phantom limb.
He’s especially grateful for the help he’s gotten from the Fredericksburg and military communities.
But the upbeat competitor said perhaps the biggest change to the way he deals with his lost limb came from living and training with others who face similar challenges.
“There’s a peace of mind when I come into the office at Adaptive Action Sports and there are others who face what I do every day,” he said.
Pleban said that some days, he might have a sore on his stump and it might bleed and hurt a little.
“Before, I’d worry and run off to a doctor,” he said. “Now, one of the other guys here will reassure me by saying something like ‘It’s normal dude, it happens all the time’ and tell me to use Neosporin, a bandage and to stay off it a day or two. And you know, because that’s coming from someone who lost his leg seven years ago, it’s good advice.”
He also gets help from those who know about the best prosthetics and snowboard equipment.
Pleban admitted there was a steep learning curve after he moved to Colorado, both because it was an elite level of competition and because he was adjusting to different equipment while relearning to snowboard with a prosthetic leg.
“I pretty much just pointed the board and would fly down the hill in a straight line, sort of muscling through the turns,” he said. “Or I’d throw off a big jump and just see what happened.”
His focus now is on control. Pleban tries to gain as much speed as he can without losing that control, while still being able to make the movements needed to get the most out of every course.
Still, wipeouts happen.
Pleban has broken his clavicle twice. And there’s an added concern at such an intense level of competition: injuring either leg means he wouldn’t be able to get around without assistance. After having to regain his mobility once before, it would feel like a big step back to go through it again.
“So I try to go for it in competition and be daring, but you learn how to do that and still be in control, to seek speed but not in spots where it could cost you,” he said.
Pleban’s father is the CEO of RPI Group in Spotsylvania, and he is able to work remotely for the family business from his spot in Colorado. And his wife created a successful graphic design business.
He’s had success in the sport, winning two bronze medals at the World Para Snowboard World Cup in Colere, Italy, in April. And he’s laser-focused on what comes next.
“I’m just so proud to be on the team and to get to train with such awesome teammates,” he said, “We compete against each other as we train, but all want the team to bring home the medals in Beijing.
“When you put on the jersey and suit up in the team gear, it’s a huge honor,” he added. “There are times when I sit back and think to myself, dang dude, I’m here as an athlete competing for the USA!”
