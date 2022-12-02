Embrey Mill hosts holiday run Dec. 10

A holiday run will take place in North Stafford on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Frosty 3-Miler and the Reindeer Run for kids (12 and younger) are both part of Embrey Mill’s 6th Annual Holiday Race Series that begins at 9 a.m. at 1600 Mine Road in Stafford.

“All runners and walkers are welcome,” said event organizer Kristen Loescher of Arsenal Events in Stafford.

Loescher said a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation of Fredericksburg that helps raise awareness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators.

Loescher said all runners should be at 1600 Mine Road by 8:50 a.m. on the day of the race. She said the children’s race begins at 9 a.m. and concludes in about 20 minutes.

“Then the 3-mile race will start at 9:30,” Loescher said. “It’s a mile and a half out and a mile and a half back.”

Loescher said from 1600 Mine Road, participants in both races will head north on Mine Road until they are directed by race officials to make the only turn on the course.

“The turnaround for the 3-miler is just south of Austin Ridge Drive,” Loescher said.

The registration fee for the Frosty 3-Miler is $35 in advance or $40 the day of the race. The registration fee for children’s race is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the race.

Loescher said nearly 350 people have already registered for the event on Dec. 10. She said the top three male and female participants in the 3-mile race can each expect a Christmas hat and a cash prize, while the top three in the children’s race will receive trophies.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Frosty3andReindeerRun to register or email kristen@arsenal-events.com for more information.