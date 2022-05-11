Emergency repairs close I-95 lane

By STAFF REPORTS

Crews are working to repair severe erosion along the shoulder Interstate 95 near the Rest Area and Welcome Center, forcing the closure of one lane through next week.

During the “emergency repair” work, the right lane will remain closed through May 20, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.

A VDOT photo shows a hole running from the edge of the shoulder pavement, under a guardrail and down a slope.

The closure is one of the three local lanes, beginning just south of the rest area on-ramp and ending north of the State Route 3 exit. The other five lanes (two local, three through-traffic) remain open.

