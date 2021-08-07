EMS providers honored for service during pandemic, to community

Innovation Excellence in EMS: LifeCare Medical Transports, Fleet Division. In addition to the repair and service work done by the fleet division, the group also brings social issues to the forefront. It has more than 15 ambulances throughout the state which are painted to bring awareness to various diseases from Alzheimer’s and breast cancer to kidney disease and Parkinson’s and social issues such as heart and mental health and awareness of child abuse, substance abuse and military service.

Outstanding EMS Leadership: Richard Szymczyk, LifeCare Medical Transports. When the pandemic hit, Szymczyk created and managed LifeCare’s safety guidelines. Under his leadership, employees were trained on how to manage COVID-19 transports while taking measures to protect themselves. He also has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by the National Safety Council.

Outstanding Prehospital Educator: Kelsey Rideout, Fredericksburg Fire Department. After several years as a paramedic, Rideout became a preceptor, one who prepares other EMS providers. She also continued her own drive for self-improvement and has become certified in several areas to teach classes to the public and other providers. She also leads regional trainings and serves on several local and regional EMS committees.