Encompass chef turns pureed food into an art form

Michael Snead knows a meal does more than fuel the body.
It also feeds the spirit.
“Food is more than a recipe,” he said. “Food is family. Food is happiness.”
That’s why the certified chef and nutrition services director at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fredericksburg has spent three years making food look more appetizing for patients who have trouble swallowing. He’s pioneered the preparation—and presentation—of entrees for stroke victims or people with head injuries who can’t eat anything more than puréed food without choking.
But no one wants to eat a bowl of mush three times a day, so Snead has devised ways to make food that meet his standards for form and function as well as flavor. In so doing, he’s made it his mission to make eating “a more joyful experience” to those who have difficulty, according to Encompass officials.
Snead demonstrates his technique with a piece of steak. Some patients in the rehab facility and hospital would be able to handle that cut of beef with no problem. For those who can’t, he trims the meat into small strips and puts it into the blender along with some beef stock. He liquifies the meat, pours it into a bowl and adds thickener until it gets firm, but not too hard.
Using a spatula, he packs the mixture into a steak-shaped plastic mold and levels it off with the thin steel blade—the same way candy makers create chocolate roses or lollipops. After four hours in the freezer, it’s the right consistency.
But it’s not the right color, and Snead, who’s spent his career in the kitchen, knows appearance counts as much as flavor. He takes out a food brush and paints on a natural browning agent, then fires up a burner on the commercial stove. Once more, he reaches for his “handy dandy spatula” and puts the blade into the fire to heat it.
The mixture sizzles as Snead cuts lines to make the steak look grilled. When accompanied on the plate by twice-baked potatoes that have been piped into a decorative arrangement and asparagus that’s gone through a similar process as the steak, the meal is complete.
“Most chefs have a passion for food; I have a passion for feeding people,” Snead said. “My goal is not only to make sure the food is good, but when they look at the plate, they know exactly what they’re eating.”
Snead has succeeded on both counts, said Dr. Adam Dennison, the facility’s business development director.
“He’s definitely on the frontier of this,” Dennison said.
There are about 140 Encompass facilities across the nation, and food services workers in other facilities have asked Snead to share his techniques. Dennison said he didn’t know of any other rehabilitation facility catering to stroke patients the way Snead has.
The chef might say the secret is not so much in the sauce as the thickener.
During his two years of research, he tried various powders that would thicken the puréed mixture without leaving an aftertaste. Too many took away “from the flavor and integrity” of the food, he said.
After a dozen different experiments, he found a vegetable-based product with no starch or gluten that does the trick.
Snead serves the specialized entrees three meals a day to those with the swallowing difficult known as dysphagia. Between six to 12 of the 50-plus patients on the rehab side of the Encompass facility need pureed meals until they get enough therapy to graduate to thicker substances, Dennison said.
He takes spaghetti and rice, “deconstructs” them into purée and then thickens them and puts them into icing bags. Like a pastry chef, he pipes out a plateful of pasta or grains of rice.
He enjoys making desserts the most—New York style cheesecake without the crust or pineapple upside-down cake—because he gets to draw on the plate.
Bread has been the hardest food to recreate in this process, Snead said. It’s difficult to reach the right consistency without getting hard and crusty.
All items must pass a final test. When Snead takes the back of a spoon and squashes it against the formed food—whether it’s a pork chop, arrangement of baby carrots or breakfast sausage—all must smoosh easily as if they’re made of applesauce.
Other workers in the kitchen have learned Snead’s techniques but he likes to give everything his stamp of approval.
“I always keep an eye on the final touches to make sure it looks the way it should,” he said.
Former patient James Pendelton would said it does. On a comment card distributed by the kitchen, he wrote that the “meals are best ever had in any facility. As good as any restaurant.”
Snead, 57, has been cooking professionally for more than 35 years and was the chef for the Washington Nationals in 2008. His desire to provide food in a health care setting comes from two personal experiences.
He was 2 when he was adopted from Vietnam and brought to America. As a boy, he and his family visited his great-grandmother in a nursing home, and he was frightened by the conditions there. He thought he’d like to do something to change them.
He later had a daughter who was born without a portion of her brain. She was fed through a tube and he worked with various formulas, then rice cereal and baby food to make sure she had enough to eat and was healthy.
“She lived to be 10,” he said, his emotions obvious even though a mask covered most of his face. “I think people deserve to have a good meal, especially when they’re going through lots of stuff.”
