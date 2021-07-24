Encompass chef turns pureed food into an art form

Other workers in the kitchen have learned Snead’s techniques but he likes to give everything his stamp of approval.

“I always keep an eye on the final touches to make sure it looks the way it should,” he said.

Former patient James Pendelton would said it does. On a comment card distributed by the kitchen, he wrote that the “meals are best ever had in any facility. As good as any restaurant.”

Snead, 57, has been cooking professionally for more than 35 years and was the chef for the Washington Nationals in 2008. His desire to provide food in a health care setting comes from two personal experiences.

He was 2 when he was adopted from Vietnam and brought to America. As a boy, he and his family visited his great-grandmother in a nursing home, and he was frightened by the conditions there. He thought he’d like to do something to change them.

He later had a daughter who was born without a portion of her brain. She was fed through a tube and he worked with various formulas, then rice cereal and baby food to make sure she had enough to eat and was healthy.

“She lived to be 10,” he said, his emotions obvious even though a mask covered most of his face. “I think people deserve to have a good meal, especially when they’re going through lots of stuff.”

