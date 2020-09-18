Enrollment down at two Fredericksburg public schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enrollment has declined at two of Fredericksburg’s four public schools for the first time in years.

The school system 145 fewer students in kindergarten through 12th grade so far this school year compared with the 2019–20 school year, for a total enrollment of 3,451 students. Hugh Mercer Elementary School has seen the biggest decrease. It has 861 students this year compared to 981 last year.

“Now the question is, where are those 145, and I can point to one area very quickly for you. Kindergarten changed from 352 to 236, which means we’re down 116 kindergartners right now,” Matthew Eberhardt, the interim deputy superintendent, told the School Board at its meeting Monday.

Virginia law states that children who are five years old on or before Sept. 30 must attend school, but allows parents to defer kindergarten until the following year if they notify their local school system that they don’t feel that their child is mentally or physically ready for kindergarten.

“I would assume that a lot of parents are using that clause for why they’re not sending their child to kindergarten right now,” Eberhardt said.