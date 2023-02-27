The community conversation about whether accessory dwelling units should be permitted in Fredericksburg continued last week at an information session hosted by Fossil Free Fredericksburg, Fifteen Minute Fredericksburg and the DisAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area.

Sam Shelby, principal planner for the City of Alexandria, was a guest speaker at the town hall event, which was held Feb. 23 at the 718 Venue in downtown Fredericksburg.

City Council last month voted to initiate amendments to the city's unified development ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in residential areas.

As part of the process, Council requested that the Planning Commission conduct multiple public hearings on the issue and host or attend multiple information sessions for the community.

The city's director of community planning and building, Chuck Johston, and senior planner Mike Craig attended last week's information session.

The draft amendments proposed by city staff define an ADU as "a secondary dwelling unit established in conjunction with and clearly subordinate to a principal dwelling unit, whether part of the same structure as the principal dwelling unit or as a detached accessory structure on the same lot."

ADUs would only be permitted in association with a single-family detached dwelling unit and only one would be allowed per lot.

According to the proposed amendments, an ADU cannot be greater than 400 square feet if located separate from the principal dwelling or greater than 40% of the gross floor area if located within the principal dwelling, and can only contain one kitchen.

The amendments would not change the total permitted occupancy of a single-family lot, which cannot exceed a family plus two unrelated people or a total of three unrelated people.

ADUs were common in cities in the early to mid 1900s, said Aaron Frank with Fifteen Minute Fredericksburg, who moderated last week's discussion, but they began to be phased out after World War II with the rise of suburban single-family communities.

Often, those communities had restrictive covenants that limited who property could be sold to or how it could be used, Frank said, and some of the covenants were incorporated into restrictive zoning codes.

Cities across the country are starting to reverse this trend by permitting ADUs in an attempt to meet the need for "missing middle" housing — smaller living units such as duplexes, courtyard apartments and townhomes that blend into existing residential neighborhoods and provide more housing options.

That is impetus for proposing ADUs in Fredericksburg, city planners said Thursday.

"We're projected to need 3,600 new housing units to meet growth," said Craig, citing estimates provided by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. "Fifty-two percent of the city is zoned residential, which is very restrictive, but there is a need for new housing."

Johnston said that if the demand for housing is not met, housing costs will continue to rise, making it difficult for people to live and work in the city.

"We need multiple options," he said.

Alexandria's ADU policy was passed in 2020, and the city, which has a population of about 160,000, just recently approved a 40th new unit, Shelby said.

"This isn't going to change your neighborhood overnight or even in a generation," he said.

Johnston said he doesn't expect Fredericksburg to reach 40 new units in five or even six years.

Because ADUs are small, they tend to be "organically affordable," Shelby said.

"They give a different type of person access to neighborhoods," he said.

Alexandria's new policy also legitimized the ADUs that already existed in the city, Shelby said, which is beneficial from a public safety standpoint.

Fredericksburg's planning staff estimate that there are already about 100 ADUs in the city, which would become legal if the proposed amendments are approved.

Residents who attended the information session had questions about whether there is really a need for ADUs, how they would affect parking, property values and enrollment in city schools, and whether the proposed amendments incentivize real estate investors to buy up residential properties.

Shelby said that in his experience, the approved ADUs have not affected school enrollment because of the occupancy limits.

Fredericksburg city staff conducted a parking analysis in nine neighborhoods — College Terrace, Idlewild, Canal Quarter, Great Oaks, Mayfield, Princess Anne Street South, College Heights, Charlotte Street West and Longstreet Avenue — earlier this month and found that neighborhoods in general have "a high amount of available on-street parking and low demand."

The proposed amendments do not increase occupancy over what is already permitted in single-family detached homes and do not require modifications to curbs to create off-street parking.

"These considerations, coupled with the relatively modest number of ADUs anticipated to be constructed in city neighborhoods indicate that there is sufficient parking to accommodate these uses in keeping with the character of the city’s very valuable neighborhoods," according to the parking analysis.

Property owners currently are allowed to build accessory structures that have setbacks and do not take up more than 30% of the backyard. The only thing that would be different under the proposed ADU amendments is that accessory structures could have full-sized kitchens, Johnston said.

Missy Colombo, a local architect and city resident, said she gets many calls from property owners who want to build ADUs, and they are not from real estate investors.

"The calls I'm getting are from people who want these for their family members or friends," she said. "The 'affordability' comes from the need."

The Planning Commission will hold public hearings on the proposed ADU amendments on March 8, April 12 and May 10 and will hold additional public information sessions on March 15 at Lafayette Elementary School, April 1 at the Walker-Grant Center and April 19 at the Police Department.

For more information and a list of frequently asked questions about ADUs, visit fredericksburgva.gov/1885/Accessory-Dwelling-Units.