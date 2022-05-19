Erosion repair complete on I-95 in Fredericksburg

Emergency repair work on severe erosion along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Rest Area and Welcome Center is complete, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The work forced the closure of the right, local, lane on May 9.

A VDOT photo showed a hole running from the edge of the shoulder pavement, under a guardrail and down a slope.

VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email that crews removed the guardrail, compacted the eroded area with stone, covered it with geotechnical matting, and shored it up further with rip rap."

After that work, the guardrail was reinstalled and the interstate shoulder was restored.

