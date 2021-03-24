Even more local workers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Here’s how quickly things change in the world of COVID-19 vaccine availability.
The Rappahannock Area Health District decided Monday night to expand eligibility to the remaining essential workers in Tier 1b. By Wednesday afternoon, officials had checked with other community partners giving out shots—in doctors’ offices and pharmacies and through Mary Washington Healthcare—and realized things were rolling along so fast, they might as well open up appointments to the next phase.
By Thursday, some essential workers in Tier 1c were being inoculated, pushing the needle that much closer to vaccines being available to the general public. Local health officials hope to get through this final tier of workers in about two weeks. Then, across the state, anyone 16 and older who wants a vaccine could be eligible for it as early as mid-April.
“This is very exciting news,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district.
Whenever the RAHD has expanded the shots to another group, some of those in earlier stages worry they’ve been left behind, Chamberlin said, adding that is not the case. The local health district will continue to give priority to those in Tier 1a and 1b. The categories include: front-line health care workers, those 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with qualifying underlying conditions and certain categories of essential workers such as first responders and school staff.
The push continues to reach as many residents, age 65 and over, who want to be vaccinated, as possible, Chamberlin said. This week, local health district workers were working through a list of about 800 older people who don’t have internet access.
But they hit delays in some cases when they called to schedule appointments and older residents didn’t answer the phone because they didn’t recognize the number. That’s typically the best practice, Gov. Ralph Northam said recently, but he encouraged residents to answer their phones these days in order to secure a vaccine appointment.
Anyone over 65 who hasn’t scheduled an appointment, whether they’ve registered or not, can contact the local district’s call center at 540/899-4797, then press 0. The center is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Also, those in earlier phases, who already registered online but haven’t gotten appointments, can email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com to check on their status.
The local health district also is working to notify “gig workers,” independent contractors who deliver meals through companies such as Uber Eats, Grub Hub or Instacart, that they’re part of Tier 1b. They actually fall under the group of food and agriculture, and “we’re not getting as many of those workers as we should be getting,” Chamberlin said.
As more vaccine has become available, the local health district has offered clinics in local communities during Saturdays this month in an attempt to take the shots to people who may have mobility or transportation issues. That continues on Saturday, and with the weather warming up, the district will have its first drive-thru vaccination clinic at a church in Caroline County. The 200 vaccines will be given by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Health officials encourage anyone under 65 who’s interested in getting vaccinated to register with the state if they haven’t done so already. They can register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by contacting the state’s COVID-19 call center at 877/829-4682, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
