Even more local workers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Here’s how quickly things change in the world of COVID-19 vaccine availability.

The Rappahannock Area Health District decided Monday night to expand eligibility to the remaining essential workers in Tier 1b. By Wednesday afternoon, officials had checked with other community partners giving out shots—in doctors’ offices and pharmacies and through Mary Washington Healthcare—and realized things were rolling along so fast, they might as well open up appointments to the next phase.

By Thursday, some essential workers in Tier 1c were being inoculated, pushing the needle that much closer to vaccines being available to the general public. Local health officials hope to get through this final tier of workers in about two weeks. Then, across the state, anyone 16 and older who wants a vaccine could be eligible for it as early as mid-April.

“This is very exciting news,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district.