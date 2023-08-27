Fredericksburg-area residents this week plan to remember loved ones lost to overdoses and continue their push to end the deadly pattern of drug abuse and death.

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board said local events are planned for Thursday, Aug. 31, the annual International Overdose Awareness Day.

The board encourages people to wear purple “to show support for ending the stigma and preventing overdoses” and take selfies to share on social media or share with the board at prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.

There also will be short training sessions at three locations during the day on how to handle drug overdoses, with a free dose of naloxone to be handed out. The sessions will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg and Locust Grove campuses; 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the University of Mary Washington’s Katora Cafe; 4–7 p.m. at Spotsylvania Towne Center, in the parking lot near Jared.

RACSB also will host a Zoom showing of a documentary on fentanyl, which will be followed by a discussion, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

More details can be found at rappahannockareacsb.org/Naloxone.