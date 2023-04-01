In the weeks and months after her son died from a drug overdose, Cynthia Fields struggled to eat or sleep.

She was severely depressed every time she thought about her handsome boy, Stanley Austin Fields III, whom everyone called Austin. He was a husband, father of four and craftsman who could do anything with his hands, from plumbing and mechanical work to masonry.

From age 12 on, he also was diagnosed with various issues and had turned to marijuana, then other drugs, to offset the impact of prescriptions meant to help him.

"He hated getting medicine that made him feel like he was high and he just had to balance himself out," his mother said.

A lifelong struggle with drugs ended 11 days after his 40th birthday. His death is under investigation, and his mother can't provide any more specifics.

But as the Bowling Green woman faced her own struggles, she asked Antonio Clinkscales, a former co-worker and current pastor and counselor, to lead a support group with her and others who were grieving.

Not all those who gathered regularly for six months had lost someone to drug use, but several had been through multiple losses, just as Cynthia Fields has.

"I lost my son, I lost my brother-in-law and I lost my very best friend in six months’ time frame," she said, "but there's no loss like the loss of a child."

Fields is a member of an ever-growing group: a generation of parents who have buried their children.

Dee Fleming of Culpeper County experienced the same kind of loss in 2017, when her son, Joe, died at 23. She recently saw an image that drove home the magnitude of how many children this generation of parents has buried too soon as a result of drug overdoses.

She was watching a nature show on television. A huge flock of birds had landed on a body of water at sunset, when something suddenly startled them. So many took to the skies that they almost blotted out the sun.

"It was like losing all of our children, all at one time, and the darkness of that was visually wiping out the light," she said. "It was a picture of how many we’re losing, day after day, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better."

Waves of death

Nationwide, the number of drug deaths has quintupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. That's when prescribed opioids, designed to act on receptors in the brain and provide pain relief, were doled out in abundance, and people became addicted. Overdoses and deaths, soon followed.

That was the first wave of opioid-related deaths, according to the CDC. The second came in 2010 when heroin was introduced into the mix.

The third wave, which continues, began in 2013 with "significant increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly those involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl," states the CDC.

Fentanyl is a powerful and dangerous painkiller, and the street market for it continues to change as it's found in combination with many other drugs, including heroin, counterfeit pills and cocaine, according to the CDC.

In the last five years alone, fentanyl has been a factor in more than three of every four fatal drug overdoses in the Fredericksburg region, from Westmoreland County to Culpeper. Between January 2018 and September 2022, there have been 745 drug-related deaths in those localities, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's report, and 568 of them included some element of fentanyl.

"We are losing more people to opiate overdoses," said Carmen Greiner, an addiction counselor in Spotsylvania County. "There's a whole group of parents out there who are having to bury their kids."

The losses create a ripple effect that's keenly felt by moms and dads, grandparents and siblings, but also extends to people in the community, the counselor said.

That includes the deputy who has to tell a parent a child has died, the emergency room doctors dealing with one overdose after another, the therapists and peer-support counselors, pastors and friends.

"There are all of these folks who get impacted when we talk about trauma," Greiner said.

'Horrible epidemic'

Kathie Kelly leads the Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends, a monthly support group for those who've lost children as a result of any situation — disease, vehicle crash or drug abuse. More information about the group is available at tcffred.wixsite.com/tcffredericksburg.

"This horrible epidemic is taking too many of our young people," she said.

And it's not just single losses. Families often bear the "grief overload" of losing multiple people to overdoses.

Two chapter members lost two children to separate overdoses, within five years of each other. Both victims were 25.

Fleming's son died on Oct. 13, 2017, four days after his best friend also died from an overdose. Fentanyl was a factor in both their deaths.

Almost six years later, Fleming continues to deal with the various stages of grief. Early on, she coped by seeking a purpose — and hers was to create a website called Culpeper Overdose Awareness, at culpeperoverdoseawareness.org, that provides local resources for those struggling with addiction or grieving from its losses.

There's also a support group specifically for those who've lost a child to substance abuse. Called Speak Their Name meeting, the group meets in Culpeper every third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. More information is available by contacting Debbi Bost at dbost@rrcsb.org or 540/717-6803.

"This was my way of healing my grief and trying to help the next person down the line," Fleming said.

'A greater void'

Fields reached out to others who were grieving and invited them to her home for support group meetings with Clinkscales. His wife, Vicki, had taught Austin Fields at Caroline High School and "our families have been connected for a long time," he said.

Clinkscales, a community advocate who focuses on healing the mind, body and spirit, has "absolutely seen an uptick" in losses like the one Cynthia Fields has faced.

"It’s never easy losing a loved one but when you have a grown child, I think it digs a deeper hole in one’s heart," he said. "You’ve spent more time with that individual, you’ve seen them have families of their own and you have traditions around holidays and different things you’ve established and considered as a norm for so long. When you lose that piece, it creates a greater void."

Even worse for parents whose children have died to drug overdoses is the stigma, said Greiner and Fleming. When parents say their son was addicted to heroin and died, the response tends to be, "What did you do wrong?" Greiner said.

"It's a very heavy weight to carry and a lot of parents suffer along because of the stigma," Fleming said. "If child dies of a car accident or cancer, the support is so different than if child dies from a substance use problem. People don’t know what to say, there’s just this distance, there's a barrier there along with the guilt and anger."

Fields and her friend, Tammy Bruce, who also has suffered losses, look to signs from above as a means of comfort. Fields said her son always loved squirrels and that there's a fat one that comes to her backyard feeder every day.

Cardinals do, as well. Her mother always told her they were a sign of angels, and she's comforted by their appearance, both at her home and her daughter's.

"We never really saw them before, and all of a sudden they’re appearing at the window," Fields said.

"I say that's a sign of God that Austin's here," Bruce added.