'Everybody's excited' as Fredericksburg Fair plans July 30 return

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is back and its organizers say it will be as engaging as ever.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will return July 30 through Aug. 8 at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite.com.

“Well, it’s been going on two years since we had one,” Fairgrounds General Manager Travis Bullock said. “It was kind of disappointing to everybody last year. The fair is a pretty big event in the city of Fredericksburg.”

Bullock said the Fairgrounds were able to stay afloat financially by hosting other events in the past year and now “everybody’s excited to get back.”

“I know the cattle people and the 4–H folks are happy to be back,” Bullock said. “I know a lot of people are happy to bring their pickles and apples to the homemaking building.”

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair doesn’t just feature farm animals and the typical fair food that visitors are accustomed to.