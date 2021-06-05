Evictions still happening in Fredericksburg area

On May 10, Loretta Morton and eight of her neighbors in Townsend Square Apartments were in Fredericksburg General District Court, facing eviction procedures.
“In the middle of a pandemic, they’re trying to get the judge to do immediate evictions,” said Morton, 53. “You’re either going to help us during the pandemic or you’re not.”
Morton said she and many of her neighbors have been recovering from COVID-19 and have been unable to work or look for work. She said she was unable to pay her rent for the months of February, March and April while she was ill with COVID-19, as well as double pneumonia.
Morton said she has been approved for Virginia’s rent relief program, through which the state is administering $524 million in federal emergency rental assistance that was provided to states as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March.
Tenants who are facing financial hardships due to the pandemic can apply for rent relief. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants for overdue rent back to April 1, 2020, and for up to three months of payments into the future.
But Morton said Townsend’s management company had not acknowledged her application prior to the court date.
Townsend Square’s management company, Kettler Management, did not respond to a request for comment.
Morton’s case was continued to July 31. Of the other eight Townsend Square tenants who faced eviction hearings that morning, four were ordered to vacate their apartments. One tenant was ordered to vacate by May 21 and the other three were ordered to vacate immediately.
Of the four tenants who were evicted May 10, only one appeared in court.
Townsend Square wasn’t the only management company that took tenants to court May 10. Fredericksburg General District Court heard 36 unlawful detainer—or eviction—cases that day.
In May, General District Courts in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties—heard 129 eviction cases. Stafford heard the most at 58, followed by Fredericksburg at 53, Caroline at 14 and Spotsylvania at four.
Of those, 23 resulted in judgments for the plaintiff, ordering tenants to vacate.
Evictions continue despite ‘moratorium’
The CDC ordered a moratorium on some evictions in September as a public health strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it will remain in place through the end of June. But that hasn’t stopped evictions from happening, said Ann Kloeckner, executive director of Legal Aid Works, which provides free legal assistance to low-income families in the greater Fredericksburg area.
“The CDC moratorium is a very bad use of the word ‘moratorium’ because it implies that it stops evictions,” Kloeckner said. “No, it didn’t. Evictions are going on just fine.”
A true moratorium against evictions did exist in Virginia early on in the pandemic, when courts were closed by order of the Supreme Court of Virginia, except for “judicial emergencies,” from March through June 28, 2020, Kloeckner said.
“But starting in July, from then on it’s been open season,” she said.
According to the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center, 49,820 eviction cases were heard in courts across Virginia between July and December last year, and 15,198 families had to leave their homes.
Kloeckner said Legal Aid Works has two paralegals who look at court dockets in the 17 counties covered by the nonprofit—from the Northern Neck to Culpeper—to see where the most unlawful detainer hearings are scheduled. They will then send one of two staff attorneys who handle the cases to offer advice to tenants who come to court.
“Eighty-nine was the highest number we saw on a docket for one day,” Kloeckner said. “And that is nothing compared to Richmond or Newport News, but it’s still high.”
Daniel Turczan, one of the two Legal Aid Works attorneys who represent tenants facing eviction, said the CDC’s moratorium provides some protections against evictions for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19, but there are procedures tenants must follow first in order to be covered by the order.
“There are some ways we can argue some things in court, but the idea that there is some kind of blanket moratorium is not accurate,” Turczan said.
Kloeckner said she thinks the term “moratorium” in the CDC’s order is confusing and detrimental to tenants facing eviction.
“I’m sure something came into them about a moratorium—that evictions weren’t happening. There’s a sense that if I get something in the mail [about an unlawful detainer], that can’t be right. There must be a mistake,” Kloeckner said.
“But it’s just not that simple. It’s not that clear. There’s a lot of traps and tricks and little hoops to jump through, and just walking into court and saying, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t think that’s right,’ is not enough.”
To qualify for protection under the CDC order, tenants have to present their landlords with a signed declaration stating that they have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing; that they meet one of three income limits; that they are unable to pay rent because of income loss; that they are making best efforts to make rent payments; that they would face homelessness if evicted; and that they understand they still have to pay the full amount of rent due and they could face late fees.
The order does not provide financial assistance or offer rent relief. It also does not halt evictions for any reason other than nonpayment of rent.
Kloeckner said that tenants are often not aware of the requirement to fill out the declaration.
“And then even if they do qualify, there is no guarantee that you are going to get [the protection,]” Kloeckner said. “It all depends on whether you have followed the procedures and whether the court acknowledges that or not.”
Alexander Reidell, the other Legal Aid Attorney who represents tenants during eviction cases, said he has “countless times” witnessed tenants show up in court who could have been protected under the CDC order but did not know about it.
“From what I can see, the way COVID has affected our business is it has been an amplifier of a lot of the issues that are already there,” he said. “That has been one of the biggest ones—tenants just don’t know the resources are out there or they don’t know the right words to say to the judge to get those resources.”
Reidell said that despite its limits, he has been able to use the CDC order in court to argue for immediate protection from eviction for his clients.
Another tool tenants can use, if they are behind in rent due to lost income related to the pandemic, is to ask the judge in court for a 60-day delay on their eviction case.
Tenants must present written proof of lost income—such as pay stubs showing reduced earnings, a furlough notice, a notice that your position is “nonessential,” bank statements showing the income loss or a signed affidavit of lost wages due to COVID-19. Perhaps most crucially, they must show up for their first court date.
The protections are part of a bill enacted by the General Assembly in 2020 and will expire 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Virginia’s rent relief program
Virginia’s rent relief program—and a law enacted during this year’s special session of the General Assembly that prevents landlords from proceeding with an eviction until 45 days after the rent relief application is complete—has been perhaps the successful tool for both tenants and landlords during the pandemic.
Virginia started providing rent relief payments in July 2020 following the end of the judicial emergency. It has used federal funding from the CARES Act and Emergency Rental Assistance.
According to data provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the rent relief program, 34,914 unique renting households received relief payments between July 2020 and May 5, 2021. Of those, 52 percent were Black households and 24 percent were white.
Locally, households in Spotsylvania have received $3 million of rent and mortgage relief payments between July 2020 and May 2021. Stafford households received about $2.8 million and Fredericksburg households about $1.7 million.
Caroline households received $376,321 and King George households $367,157.
Turczan said landlords must cooperate with tenants who apply for rent relief “before they can go forward with the suit.”
“If they don’t, I can bring that up to the judge and say, look, we’ve been trying to get them their money for rent relief,” he said. “More often than not, we have had good luck just getting the cases pushed back while all those problems are squared away.”
Turczan said the “tricky part” of the 45-day protection is that it is included as part of a budget bill, not a law. He said changes to Virginia Code would provide long-term protection against eviction.
“The system is set up to evict people,” Kloeckner said. “There is a really strong machine that cranks out evictions. You just overlay that system, but the system hasn’t changed. We’ve just put in a few tools for a tenant, but it doesn’t make it any easier to navigate.”
Still, Kloeckner said the rent relief program is “robust and helpful” and that she hopes more tenants and landlords will make use of it.
“This is also a crisis for landlords,” she said. “We have to make sure that landlords are not disadvantaged by our concurrent goal of keeping people safe in their homes. Landlords have the right to get their payment, and it’s important to make sure that a tenant’s nonpayment of rent does not affect the ability of the landlord to afford taxes and upkeep.”
Patrick McCloud, chief executive officer of the Virginia Apartment Management Association—which includes mainly larger multifamily properties—said he believes Virginia’s rent relief program is “one of the best, if not the best, programs in the country, because policy-makers worked with all the stakeholders and listened to multi family units about what it takes to keep the housing economy going.”
He said VAMA considers both the initial judicial eviction moratorium and the CDC’s order to be “unconstitutional.”
“[The orders] take away the private property rights of the property owner and force the property owner to provide services without compensation, which we believe is a constitutional violation,” McCloud said. “And several of the courts have gone in the same direction.”
McCloud said most of the larger multifamily units in VAMA’s membership were able to absorb any financial losses from the initial judicial eviction moratorium and that the rent relief program has been helpful in preventing evictions, which he said are “not in the financial best interest [of a landlord] unless there is no other option.”
He said VAMA worked hard to educate its membership about the rent relief program but knows that owners of smaller units might have a harder time learning about their options to recoup lost rent.
“I think that’s probably one the dangers in this whole thing, is what happens to those smaller units, especially when you look at a tight housing market,” McCloud said. “You might have small independent owners that got behind and then sold, and that creates an affordable housing problem because that is housing that is gone out of the housing market.”
Local assistance available
For tenants who live in Fredericksburg, in the 22401 zip code, the Central Virginia Housing Coalition can provide financial assistance for residents facing eviction—or foreclosure—because of loss of hours or employment due to COVID-19 through an $80,000 community development block grant provided by the city.
CVHC is a nonprofit that administers housing choice vouchers in the Fredericksburg area, offers affordable rental units in the city and Spotsylvania and provides free HUD-certified housing counseling.
Assistance from the community development block grant is available through the end of June, said Dee Smith, CVHC executive director.
“Depending upon the need, we can pay rent up to around six months,” Smith said.
Applicants must have an annual income that does not exceed 80 percent of the area median income—or $79,600—and must provide proof of need. Funds are provided directly to the landlord or mortgage company.
Smith said she is seeing people who have applied for unemployment through the Virginia Employment Commission, but have not received payments yet, or have waited so long to receive payments that they are now several months behind in rent.
“Some have been able to pay some of the rent down due to some of the stimulus money that’s been provided, or they have been able to get side work or get back to work, so they’re now paying their current rent but need to get caught up on back rent,” she said.
Smith said nearly everyone coming to CVHC for assistance has been affected by the pandemic.
“In a lot of cases, it’s just lost [work] hours,” she said. “We’ve had instances where it’s a single parent and they haven’t been able to work because there’s been no childcare, and they can’t work remotely because of the work that they do. Or they had COVID themselves or a family member did, and they had to stay home to care for them. So it’s pretty pervasive.”
Smith said she hopes that as the community moves out of the COVID-19 crisis, local jurisdictions will return attention to the need for more stable housing.
“Right now, the critical issue is a lack of housing, period, in addition to a lack of affordable housing,” she said.
“If we’re going to have a diverse and inclusive community, we have got to start thinking about affordable housing and how to make it happen,” Smith continued. “If you want to make your community better and not have areas blighted by foreclosures, if you want to have less crime, then we really need to address the affordable housing issue, because without stable housing, it leads people down a road that they can never recover from.”
