Evictions still happening in Fredericksburg area

Kloeckner said that tenants are often not aware of the requirement to fill out the declaration.

“And then even if they do qualify, there is no guarantee that you are going to get [the protection,]” Kloeckner said. “It all depends on whether you have followed the procedures and whether the court acknowledges that or not.”

Alexander Reidell, the other Legal Aid Attorney who represents tenants during eviction cases, said he has “countless times” witnessed tenants show up in court who could have been protected under the CDC order but did not know about it.

“From what I can see, the way COVID has affected our business is it has been an amplifier of a lot of the issues that are already there,” he said. “That has been one of the biggest ones—tenants just don’t know the resources are out there or they don’t know the right words to say to the judge to get those resources.”

Reidell said that despite its limits, he has been able to use the CDC order in court to argue for immediate protection from eviction for his clients.

Another tool tenants can use, if they are behind in rent due to lost income related to the pandemic, is to ask the judge in court for a 60-day delay on their eviction case.