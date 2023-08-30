It looks like plenty of people are set to travel for the summer-ending Labor Day holiday this coming weekend.

The auto club AAA said on Tuesday that traffic is expected to be heavier this Labor Day than last year. Travel by air and water also is expected to be heavy for the long weekend.

“Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport or getting ready to set sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plan accordingly,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release.

High gas prices don’t appear to be deterring people from hitting the road.

National and local prices at the pump have dropped in the past week, and are slightly lower than a year ago, but are up from a month ago.

The national average price for gas on Tuesday was $3.82 for a gallon of regular, up eight cents in the past month but down from $3.85 last year, according to AAA data. The average price in Virginia was $3.61, down three cents from last year but up four cents in the past month. Locally, the average price was $3.52, down 11 cents from last month but up five cents compared to last year.

While traffic is expected to be heavy, there should be good and bad times to travel.

INRIX, a transportation data tracker, predicts the heaviest traffic will be on the road Thursday between 2 and 6 p.m. Traffic also is expected to be heavy on Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Monday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. also is expected to be a bad time to drive.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most work zones and lane closures from noon Friday, Sept. 1, until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5.

For those flying to destinations, AAA said bookings of domestic flights are up 4% compared to last year.

The auto club warned travelers to be aware of Hurricane Idalia, which is a threat in Florida, with the storm expected to head through Georgia and the Carolinas and potentially impact southern Virginia.

“Even the remnants of a tropical system can be dangerous, heavy downpours can fill up creeks, lakes, rivers and ditches and create flooding and ponding on roadways,” Dean said.