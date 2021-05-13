Expect delays on I-95 in Caroline on Friday night

vdot warns of delays on i–95 in Caroline

The Virginia Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of major delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Caroline County on Friday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., I–95 north will be reduced to a single lane north of exit 104 (Route 207/Carmel Church) until 5 a.m. Saturday as crews work to repair pavement, VDOT said in a news release.

Crews will alternate double lane closures to safely complete the work between mile markers 107–108, near the I–95 Northbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center at Ladysmith.

VDOT asked motorists to consider using I–95 exit 104 and traveling along routes 207 and 301 to avoid delays.

—From staff reports