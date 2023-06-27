Crews are expected to start work on a pipe replacement project on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday.
During the two-day project there will be alternating lane closures with flaggers in the work zone, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Tuesday news release.
The work will be done between Lanes Corner Road and Bradley Lane.
Work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today