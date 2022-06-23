Experts emphasize awareness, preparedness during Atlantic hurricane season

Some local residents can still recall just over 50 years ago when the Rappahannock River swelled over 22 feet during Hurricane Agnes. The Category 1 hurricane that formed in the Caribbean in June 1972 left 128 people dead in its wake, with 13 of those fatalities in Virginia.

Falmouth resident Julie Cooper said she was 17 at the time, and had just graduated from Stafford High School a few days before Agnes rumbled through Fredericksburg. Cooper said it rained so hard during the storm, she could barely see her own hands before her.

“We knew a storm was coming but we didn’t prepare for anything,” Cooper said. “I don’t remember my parents buying any extra canned goods or anything like that.”

Agnes’ arrival came soon after the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 every year.

Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, said this is the period of time when hurricanes are most common due to rising temperatures of a wintered-over Atlantic, whose water temperature usually peaks around the second half of August.

“Hurricanes gain most of their energy from the ocean,” Pallozzi said. “The ocean heats up through the summer and then really reaches its peak in that August-to-early-September time period.”

Pallozzi said hurricanes begin in areas where several storms merge.

“If it’s a large enough area, you’ll start getting the speed and you’ll get a circulation that forms a spin in the atmosphere above that area and eventually it develops,” Pallozzi said.

Staying ahead of any storm in terms of home and personal preparedness is something all emergency service agencies recommend, rather than rushing to find a store for emergency supplies as a storm is bearing down.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends preparing a home emergency kit that can easily be located and accessed during a power outage or when an individual or a family needs to hunker down for several days after a storm has passed.

The agency recommends one gallon of fresh water be set aside for each person to survive several days in isolation, as well as several days’ worth of supplies including nonperishable food items, a can opener, extra batteries and a battery-powered radio. Other items to consider include a first aid kit, flashlights and a whistle to summon help. A basic tool kit is also recommended along with face masks, plastic sheeting and moistened towelettes, as well as necessities for seniors and household pets.

The National Weather Service recommends a home emergency plan that details how to account for everyone in the family, as well as what their specific roles and responsibilities will be during an emergency. The NWS recommends keeping the plan in the emergency supplies kit or another safe place for quick and easy access.

In the event of a residential power outage, Dominion Energy spokesman Craig Carper said the best way to report an outage is through Dominion’s mobile app, the website dominionenergy.com, or by calling 866/366-4357. Most importantly, Carper said downed power lines are dangerous and should always be considered off limits and energized.

“You should stay at least 30 feet away (from power lines) and make sure family members, neighbors and pets also avoid the downed wires,” Carper said.

Carper said one of the lessons learned from the Jan. 3 blizzard that left thousands in the region without power involves the use of residential generators.

“Sadly, we see deaths from this,” Carper said. “If you have a generator, be sure it’s fueled, tested and properly connected before the severe weather arrives, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation.”

Keith Karlstromer, co-owner of Mr. B’s Small Engine Repair in North Stafford, knows plenty about generators. He said he repaired well over 100 generators during and after the Jan. 3 blizzard, along with chain saws and other power tools that failed to operate.

Karlstromer said homeowners can prepare for the hurricane season now by routinely starting power tools and generators monthly and running them for 10 minutes or longer.

“If you get in the habit of running your equipment once a month, guess what happens in August when a storm hits?” Karlstromer said. “It runs.”

Karlstromer, who suggests avoiding ethanol gas in small engines, said frequent operation of small engines is not only a good precaution, but it also helps rotate stale or bad fuel out of the fuel tank.

“You want to run it as long as you can because you want to use up that gas that’s in that tank,” Karlstromer said. “You want to replenish that gas, especially if it’s ethanol fuel.”

Patricia Wolfrey, who serves as executive director of the Rappahannock Chapter of the American Red Cross at 2217 Princess Anne St., said during a natural disaster, residents may find pharmacies closed, a lack of transportation, or may be completely dispersed from their homes. For those reasons, Wolfrey recommends having at least a one month supply of medication safely stored in child-proof containers.

“(Having) those medications on hand helps you ‘grab and go’ as opposed to try to get a prescription refilled, or trying to find one when you’re trying to deal with where am I going to live for the next 30 days,” Wolfrey said.

Pallozzi said during the hurricane season it’s important to monitor local weather forecasts and know the difference between a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning. He said those messages brings vital information, saying hurricanes not only produce high winds, but they can also bring other serious threats including heavy rainfall, flooding, ocean surges and tornadoes.

“A watch is like have awareness, be careful, this could happen, whereas a warning is, it’s happening,” Pallozzi said.

Several websites are available to help Fredericksburg-area residents prepare for a storm in advance or to track a storm as it’s approaching. Visit ready.gov/hurricanes, weather.gov/safety/hurricane-plan, or redcross.org. To monitor and track hurricanes through the National Hurricane Center, visit nhc.noaa.gov.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

