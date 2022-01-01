Express lanes extension behind schedule

A second arbitration hearing is expected to be held in January to resolve the level of relief to which the BFJV is entitled.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VDOT said Transurban and the BFJV have agreed to abide by the outcome without further litigation.

Transurban said in a statement that all involved are working through the issues while construction continues.

“Our partnership with VDOT and BFJV remains strong as work on the project continues to progress,” Transurban said.

Transurban said that while the project is behind the scheduled Oct. 1 opening of the extension, “we know how critical this project is to the commonwealth and the region and we are collectively determined to deliver these safer, faster and more reliable travel choices.”

“This is a geotechnical condition, not an environmental concern,” Transurban said.

The Australian-based company added in its statement that such megaprojects are complex, and the arbitration process is “typical with these kinds of geotechnical challenges.” Transurban added that it “has a strong track record of working with our partners, contractors and communities to navigate project challenges and identify innovative solutions.”