Extended express lanes to open late next year, operator says

The extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes has a new scheduled opening—late 2023, about a year behind the original plan.

Transurban, the express lanes operator, announced the revised opening of the electronically tolled lanes on Monday.

The 10-mile, $595-million extension will take the toll lanes from the State Route 610 area in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

Work started on an additional 10-mile extension in 2019, with the new section slated to open in October. But Transurban and contractor Branch–Flatiron Joint Venture landed in arbitration over a dispute regarding soil conditions and problems obtaining supplies hampering the project.

“The design, construction and delivery of mega-infrastructure projects is always complex,” Amanda Baxter, Transurban vice president for Virginia’s market and operations, said in the release. “I am pleased to see the power of partnership come together to resolve challenges and find a path forward in the best interest of the Commonwealth, its travelers and communities.”

Marcie Parker, VDOT’s Fredericksburg District engineer, applauded the agreement and said in the release that VDOT would “continue in our oversight role to ensure that the project is delivered safely, is built with quality and is completed as soon as possible.”

The project is 60% complete, according to Transurban’s release.

The 29-mile stretch of revamped HOV lanes opened in December 2014 as electronically tolled lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.

Problems were soon identified at the Stafford merge area, resulting in a two-mile extension of the lanes to the south as a short-term improvement to be followed by the current project.

