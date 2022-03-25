'Fab 3' firemen savor the brotherhood of fatherhood

There wasn’t a three-alarm fire at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center last month when a trio of firefighters converged at the hospital, but the men certainly had a sense of urgency.

All three, who work side-by-side at Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services in Fairfax County, ended up in the labor-and-delivery department with their partners, almost at the same time.

Their three babies—all boys—arrived within 24 hours of each other even though one was several days late and another was a few weeks early. While the dads, all in their 30s, already are close as a result of the life-and-death situations they face, the experience has expanded their relationship into the brotherhood of fatherhood.

“Little do they know, the three little ones, that they were born into a premade friendship,” said Michael Irvine.

He and his wife, Meagan, were the first to give birth, at 3:25 a.m. Feb. 20. Their son, Carson Eugene, weighed a whopping 9 pounds, 13 ounces, and is the Colonial Beach couple’s youngest of four children. Their oldest is 5.

“We got our boy so we are calling it quits in the family expansion department,” said the father, who’s also the assistant chief at the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Next up was Kyle Frederick. He and his wife, Jamie, have eight children between them and also have experienced the devastation of two miscarriages and the loss of a 24-day-old baby to sudden infant death syndrome.

Because of their history, they planned her induction date, but ended up requiring a C-section three weeks early. Their baby, Dawson Cole Frederick, weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was born at 8 p.m. on the same day as Carson.

“We all knew we were going to be at the same hospital,” Kyle Frederick said, “but we didn’t know it would be at the same time until it actually happened.”

He lives in King George County and his wife is a paramedic on the other side of the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland.

Last but not least came Kyle Dean and his fiancée, Andrea Nunley, who live in Bumpass in Louisa County. Their son, Colton Tate, is their first child, and he weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Colton missed having the same birthday as the other firefighter babies by less than two hours and was born in the early hours of Feb. 21.

By that time, “everybody knew the buzz” about the three firemen, said Dr. Brian Josephs, who delivered the first two babies.

“It was definitely awesome,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like that happen. Ever.”

Someone on the nursing staff nicknamed the dads “the Fab 3,” and Kyle Dean said he heard the whispers every time he joined his fellow firemen.

“Everybody knew what was going on,” he said.

It was a far cry from what the Fredericks experienced with their third child, Lilah, who was born in August 2020 during the height of COVID-19 restrictions. While the parents were grateful for “the amazing staff,” the father said he felt like they were “on an island” because no other family could be there.

“Being able to walk down the hallway and check in on your buddy and his wife or vice versa, it was just great,” Kyle Frederick said about the most recent birth. “To have that huge network that just happened to be a coincidence was kind of a blessing.”

Irvine said the men joked about bringing in cornhole games and setting them up in the hallway, like they do at work between calls.

Midwife Julie Weathers, who delivered the Dean baby, said the three “definitely were a band of brothers, supporting each other as things were happening in real time.”

However, she thought a “little shout-out” should go to the mothers as well.

“Without those three mamas, the Fab 3 just wouldn’t be,” Weathers said.

There’s also been a lot of jokes about what’s in the water at Fort Belvoir. Kyle Dean pointed out that he and his buddies are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of big expectations for 2022. They’re among seven firefighters there with babies due in the first few months of the year.

Asked what might account for all these people in the same place expecting babies at the same time, Irvine had a theory.

“If I had to sum it up in the nicest possible way, I’d say that because of dealing with COVID and all the crazy things that are happening right now,” he said, “we enjoy the time we have at home with our families.”

