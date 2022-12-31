Faced with adversities, fitness trainer vows 'to make every day count'

Life has given Ashley McCallum plenty of reasons to lose sight of her goal, to open her own fitness studio.

But if there's anything the 38-year-old Spotsylvania County woman has learned from the adversities of the last five years—the loss of hair, then skin cancer, a serious motorcycle accident, then the discovery of a dangerous condition lurking inside her—it's that she'd better get on with life while she can.

McCallum found out six months ago she has an aortic aneurysm, a bulge in the wall of the main vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It's being monitored, and she'll need open-heart surgery if it grows.

Until then, she's pressing forward with classes at Smash Athletics, her new studio in the Massaponax area that formally opens later this week. Her cardiologist has said the exercises are good for her heart but cautioned her to not become a body builder and strain to lift heavy stuff.

As a result, McCallum is front and center, encouraging students of varied ages and sizes to follow her lead and kick, punch and otherwise knock the crap out of anything standing in the way of their dreams.

"Life is so precious and so fragile and knowing, hey, I have this thing in my heart that could explode at any second, I could be a goner, I need to make every day count," she said. "It is a constant reminder every day, that I’m going to live life to the fullest."

A bit of a princess

As the only girl in a family of soap-box derby competitors that spanned several generations, Ashley Lohr was a bit of a princess, she says. After high school, she was training to become a nurse but scrapped that plan when she fell in love with fitness classes.

She also fell in love with her future husband when she was 14. Jeff McCallum was a deejay at a skating rink and eight years her senior, and she had a big-time crush. The two met again a few years later, after he'd married and returned to the area from California. She was his waitress at Red Lobster.

Before he left the restaurant, she asked what he was doing that night. He said, "I'm taking you out," and both gushed, during a recent interview, that they've been together ever since. That was, of course, after she made sure he wasn't still married and he was certain she'd turned 18.

He had a son, Logan, from his first marriage, then he and Ashley had three boys together: Tylor, Bryce and Liam. When she developed postpartum depression, along with anxiety and weight gain, after the birth of her second child, she turned to group fitness for help.

It changed her, physically and mentally, he said. She wanted to become a fitness instructor and help others the way she'd been helped.

"Word spread of her talents," he said, and her ability to help people change how they felt and looked, inside and out.

In 2017, Ashley McCallum was asked to audition for Les Mills USA, part of a company with 20,000 clubs worldwide. She applied to be on the trainer, assessor and presenter team, teaching students and instructors in classes about body combat and body attack. The team was sponsored by Reebok.

Then her hair started falling out.

'An identity thing'

Her hairdresser noticed a bald patch on the side of her head. Ashley McCallum and other fitness instructors had worn their hair in corn rows as part of a new program launch, and she thought the rubber bands might have been too tight.

Then, her long, brownish-blonde hair started falling out in clumps. In a matter of six months, she was completely bald and lost her eyelashes, eyebrows and every strand of hair on her body.

She jokes now that "from the neck down it's great because I never need a razor," but it was no laughing matter at the time.

Ashley McCallum eventually was diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that causes the body to attack its own hair follicles. For months, she tried various treatments and research to determine the cause but got no answers.

"At first it was more of an identity thing, I was like, oh, man, I’m a woman and I don’t have any hair, what is happening?" she said. "It was hard to step out into the world and look different."

Then, she decided, enough.

"I said, I just have to accept who I am and where I’m at and I can either let it define me or let it empower me," she said, "and I chose to let it empower me."

She took off her hat and bared her bald head—and then a strange spot appeared above her neck.

Rocking a wig

Because she no longer had hair to protect her scalp, Ashley McCallum developed squamous cell carcinoma, a common but aggressive form of skin cancer, on the back of her head. A golf-ball sized section was removed, then her skull was stapled back together.

Even though she felt comfortable with her baldness, she had to put on hats and wigs for protection.

"I still rock a wig because I like them now," she said. "It took me a long time to be able to say that."

Things were good for a few years. As the sales manager at Safford Dodge, Jeff McCallum was the primary breadwinner and ever-supportive of his wife. She taught classes, and developed a following at several gyms. She talked now and then about having her own studio, but there wasn't the chance to pursue it.

Six months ago, she was on her motorcycle and he was right behind her on his, heading to Central Park for some protein powder. She'd been on that stretch of road a million times, but for whatever reason, she said the bike fell out from under her.

She flipped over the motorcycle, into oncoming traffic.

"I saw her lifeless body," he said.

She had second- and third-degree burns all over. Amazingly, nothing was broken, but her knees and upper arms have asphalt burned into them.

Those treating her were amazed at how quickly she recovered, calling her Superwoman and asking her secret.

"Group fitness," she responded. "I just don’t teach, I take the classes."

But even as she healed from that accident and found comfort, once more, in working out with others, she was about to discover the most serious problem: a heart aneurysm.

'Been beautiful'

Dr. Alex Na, Mary Washington Healthcare's director of cardiovascular surgery, said her aneurysm about 4.4 centimeters in size, and if it grows to 5 centimeters, she'll need surgery. Being a "fixer," she asked if she could just get the surgery over with so she wouldn't have a cloud hanging over her head.

He said the current risk wasn't worth the reward. Na also assured her that she could continue the fitness classes, as long as she monitored her heartrate and didn't strain her body by lifting weights.

McCallum was nervous during the first couple classes after the diagnosis. But then she became that much more motivated.

"It has actually made her put her foot on the gas" to open her own studio, her husband said.

They found a vacant studio off Southpoint Parkway, across from the Cracker Barrel in Massaponax. They got it ready for pop-up classes, before this week's official opening, and people who'd trained with Ashley McCallum at other local studios followed her there.

Amy Cascio had taken body combat classes in Richmond and was worried when she moved back to Fredericksburg in 2012 about finding a new instructor. She was "completely amazed" after one class with Ashley McCallum. That feeling increase after Cascio's brother died two years ago and she had to make herself go to fitness classes.

"Ashley helped me through the toughest times by her inspiration and motivation," Cascio said. "She’s been through so much herself but nothing has kept her down."

Tracey Goodnough of Culpeper County said the same, calling Ashley McCallum an "overcomer" and "motivational inspiration," and Jeff McCallum, her biggest supporter.

"There are so many couples, if they had to weather the storms that Ashley has had with her health and stuff, the husband would have left," Goodnough said. "It’s just been the opposite with them. It’s just been beautiful."