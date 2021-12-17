FailSafe-ERA's Holiday Shoppe brings Christmas to families of incarcerated individuals

“They know their kids, and this is us helping the parents feel empowered,” McCall said.

Most families experience some degree of financial stress around the holidays, but it can be more acute when a family member is in jail, said FailSafe volunteer Brenda Amaya.

Often, Amaya said, grandparents or single parents are caring for the incarcerated person’s children. In addition to everyday expenses and holiday expenses, they are having to “put money on the books” for the person behind bars, to pay for room and board, medication, medical treatment, dental care, commissary, food, phone calls, postal expenses and more, she said.

“But No. 1, I hope this is a safe space where families can come out and say, ‘I have a loved one who is incarcerated,’ without the shame and stigma,” Amaya said. “It’s like the ‘Me, too’ movement. Families can say, ‘Me, too.’”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amaya discovered FailSafe when her younger brother went to prison four years ago. She said it was difficult to talk about the stress of what the family was going through with some of her friends.