Fair clinic is ticket to reach those reluctant about COVID-19 vaccine

Many of those who got vaccinated at the fair weren’t philosophically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine, but weren’t exactly eager to get one. Sisters Beverly Roman of Spotsylvania and Dalphine White of King George County were the last in their family of seven to get vaccinated, and they’d talked daily about whether they should do it.

As Roman stepped up to a table, White watched from the sidelines, wearing a mask and wondering if she should proceed.

“I’m stuck in the middle,” she said. “One part of me feels like I really need it with this new variant out there, and then the other part, I don’t know after listening to the media [Fox News] about the side effects. I don’t know what to believe.”

But White had promised her sister they’d get vaccinated together, that “if we went down, we’d go down together,” White said, laughing, before she stepped up to get her own shot. “That’s what you call love.”

Several of the 15 clinic participants said they felt almost forced to be there. Andrew Taylor lives in Fredericksburg and works for a credit union, where employees must either get vaccinated or wear masks the whole time they’re in the office when many workers are scheduled to return next month.