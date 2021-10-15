Fair fun is underway in Stafford County

The Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair began Thursday and is underway in southern Stafford County. It runs through Sunday afternoon.
The annual county fair takes place on land located in the 9000 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway.
Fair officials say about 25 vendors and exhibitors have registered this year to sell jewelry, clothing and other personal and home products to people of all ages.
Although the petting zoo makes a return to the fair this year, another favorite will not.
“We’re still not doing the carnival rides,” said fair manager Gordon Shelton. “We will have different displays and demonstrations, but we’re not having carnival rides.”
On Saturday, an antique tractor pull will take place at 11 a.m.
Sunday starts with the 4-H Rabbit Show at 10 a.m., followed by the Kids Power Wheels Derby at noon. The final day of the fair concludes with a stock car demolition derby that begin at 3 p.m.
Shelton said mobile food trucks are also at the fair, along with portable toilets and numerous hand sanitizing and wash stations spaced throughout the fairgrounds.
Shelton said disabled driver permit holders may park in designated parking spaces near the former Cannon Ridge golf course clubhouse at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Other guests may park in the same large, paved lot, with plenty of overflow parking space in reserve.
Admission to the fair is $15 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.
“We’re hoping to have the best year we can have due to the situation that we’ve had to deal with all year,” said Shelton. “It’s been a tough year on everyone.”
Shelton said he is already looking ahead to the next big event at the Stafford fairgrounds when the Stafford Christmas parade takes place on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Shelton said last year’s event at the same location was a huge success and a welcome relief for families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on this weekend’s fair, call 540/840-8992 or visit staffordfair.com.