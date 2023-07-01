Members of Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg will celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 16 with guest speaker Jim Ailor, a retired Baptist pastor and missionary, and selections from a reunion choir, composed of music ministers, directors and choir members who have moved out of the area.

The Celebration Team responsible for the centennial service also will focus on history and the way seven women formed Fairview Baptist because of their “interest in missions and a concern for the religious education of the children of the area,” according to Myrtle Campbell, church historian.

The women — Kate Stone, Julia Cullen Taliaferro Rowe, Bettie Hart Payne, Rosie Howard Hart, Mary Pounds, Lucille Dodd and Mrs. L.G. McCarty — called themselves the West End Mothers’ Club when they met for the first time for prayer and Bible study. That was in 1916, before America entered World War I, and the part of Fredericksburg currently known as Charlotte Street was not fully developed and had unpaved streets, Campbell noted.

The club’s first offering was 6 cents, but their collections and membership grew over the following years. On July 18, 1923, Fairview Baptist Church was chartered with 46 members who left Fredericksburg Baptist Church for a new congregation in the west end of town.

The members initially met in each other’s homes, as there was no church building, and raised money to build one. They sold soup, held lawn parties and sold bricks to supporting members for 10 cents, according to church history.

For 25 cents, one could have their name stitched in a church quilt. Another quilting project was a contest to guess how many stitches had gone into the making of one particular quilt. The winner received $5.

Ground was broken on the new church in April 1925, and within three years, the church, with the help of the penny-pinching ladies, was able to pay off its debt and apply funds for a heating system.

There’s little personal information about the West End Mothers’ Club, Campbell said, but “what we do know is that they were a praying bunch, faithful, resourceful, daring for their time, hard-working and sacrificing.”

“They heard God’s call and they responded,” Campbell continued. “I hope that is what will be said about the women and men of this church 100 years from today.”

Fairview Baptist’s celebration on July 16 starts at 10 a.m. with video clips of personal comments, followed by the reunion choir, led by Mark Andrist at 10:30 and the message from Ailor at 11. Lunch will be held in the fellowship hall at 12:30 p.m.