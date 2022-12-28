Fairy Godmother Project co-founder Andie Ayers to step away after 10 years

After more than a decade of establishing and growing her nonprofit, Andie Ayers, founder and executive director of the Fairy Godmother Project is ready to go back to where she started: being present with families as they navigate pediatric cancer.

"These people are trusting me to be an intimate part of the worst time in their lives," said Ayers, who is stepping away as executive director of the nonprofit for a part-time position as retreat and hospice coordinator. "I happen to be comfortable in a space with people in crisis, and I want to spend more time with families."

The nonprofit hired a new executive director, Karen Webb, who started Nov. 1.

"I am so excited to be here and [to become] a part of this marvelous team that is the Fairy Godmother Project," Webb said. "I spent almost 20 years working with Make-A-Wish, where we worked with the children who had been diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. To me, Fairy Godmother Project completes the circle by supporting the families and making it easier on them as they go through their journey with their child who has a diagnosis of pediatric cancer."

Ayers, a former teacher, said she initially felt drawn to help families navigating cancer because she kept encountering them. First, a student in one of her classes was diagnosed, and after she moved to Virginia, a neighbor's child received the same difficult news.

Then, in 2009, the daughter of a friend she made in a local support group for moms of twins was diagnosed with cancer.

Ayers's then-husband was deployed in the military at the time and she was feeling sorry for herself.

"I needed to do something to get out of my selfish spiral," she said. "So I volunteered to be there for that family. I'd be the person they'd call to talk to about how treatment was going and how the MRIs looked."

Through that experience, Ayers realized there was a need for local resources and support for Fredericksburg-area families undergoing pediatric cancer treatment. She and a friend, Stephanie Maurer, founded the Fairy Godmother Project in 2012.

A recent partnership between Mary Washington Hospital and Children's National Hospital means that families can get some services — such as blood draws and port flushes — locally, but that wasn't the case 10 years ago, Ayers said.

Families were traveling to Richmond or Northern Virginia several times each week, and that made it hard to keep up with daily household obligations.

Fairy Godmother Project offers day-to-day support such as housecleaning, light maintenance and lawn care and provides gift cards for groceries and gas. The organization also provides emotional support as needed and pays bills for families twice a year.

Under Ayers's leadership, the organization evolved. A family invited her to be part of their daughter's life for her final few months and from that was born the Fairy Godmother Project's Stargazer program, which offers financial and emotional support to families facing the end of a child's life, including planning the funeral or celebration of life service if the family chooses.

The nonprofit then began offering support groups and retreats for families of someone undergoing treatment, bereaved families and families with children in remission.

"We surveyed families and those with children in remission said they felt they had been forgotten," Ayers said. "Studies show stress levels remain high for mothers even years after a cancer diagnosis."

Through the years, Ayers said, the Fredericksburg-area community has "really rallied around us."

"Support never waned, even during COVID," she said.

The organization has a loyal group of volunteers and donors and now assists 18–20 families each year.

Ayers said she has learned something from every family the Fairy Godmother Project has assisted.

"No two families have the same experience," she said.

But one thing that all the families have in common is that every day, they are doing the best they can in a terrible, frightening situation.

"We're able to bring a glimmer of hope in a dark time," Ayers said. "That has kept me going. And I'm hopeful that I can keep meeting families' needs."

Webb said that she is beginning her time with the Fairy Godmother Project on "very solid foundation built by the amazing Andie Ayers."

"Programs will continue as they have been built," she said. "I hope to look for ways to expand the programs and support for our families and make them easily available to all families in our community who fit into our mission. I also hope to build more opportunities for volunteer and donor engagement with the mission. We have an exciting and continuing opportunity to really support all of these families."