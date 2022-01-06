Fallen trees, power outages continue to plague Fredericksburg-area residents

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported about 15,000 customers in the Fredericksburg area. Stafford had the most, with just under 10,000 of the 53,310 Dominion customers in the county still in the dark.

Casey Hollis, managing director of communications and public relations for the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, said early Thursday she believes all electrical circuits in the REC network will be operational by the end of the week for the 170,098 customers the coop serves in the region, but she said there may be some outages into next week.

Hollis said hundreds of additional repair workers from around the country will join crews already in place by this weekend to assist in the restoration effort along, with any additional damage Friday mornings’ storm is expected to bring.

“It’s not as much progress as we would normally want to see, as well as what people would like us to have accomplished, but the damage is very extensive,” Hollis said.

Hollis said the co-op had close to 37,000 customers without power as of Thursday and said fallen trees and transportation problems continue to plague repair crews trying to access damaged power lines.