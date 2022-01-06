Fallen trees, power outages continue to plague Fredericksburg-area residents

The storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow across the Fredericksburg region came through fast, but the effort to clear downed trees and fallen limbs it left behind is going slow.
And tree experts warn that the situation could deteriorate with another shot of winter weather forecast to arrive late Thursday and early Friday.
“Absolutely, I think we’ve got a lot more to come,” Billy Kelly, president and CEO of Tree Times Tree Service of Stafford said. “The saturated ground with all the moisture compounded on top of all of this with everything that’s happened, I think we have a lot of problems getting ready to go.”
Kelly, who has been in the tree service business for 21 years, said Thursday morning he had 54 claims for downed trees across the region on his plate and his work phone hadn’t stopped ringing since earlier this week.
“We have four real bad ones of trees falling through houses,” Kelly said. “Most of them are evergreens or trees that retain their leaves year round.”
Dexter Fagan, who lives on Briarwood Drive in southern Stafford County, had a mature pine tree fall into the back of his two-story home two days ago. He said as the snow intensified during the day, he periodically checked on the large pine that was slowly beginning to lean towards his home.
His wife woke from sleep in an upstairs bedroom just in time to see it fall.
“She just happened to wake up at the right time,” Fagan said. “It was a freak accident.”
Kelly said evergreen roots are shallow, and tend to be only 18 inches beneath the soil, which can be highly compacted, dry and lacking in nutrients in this region.
“When we get saturated soil, that’s what uproots them so easily,” he said.
What worries Kelly now is even more snow and ice that Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, predicted would arrive Thursday night and Friday morning.
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the Fredericksburg region that began at 9 p.m. Thursday. Pallozzi said the area could again see substantial snowfall beginning around 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. Friday.
“Really, it’s going to be a quick burst of snow,” Pallozzi said. “It should be in and out relatively quick.”
Pallozzi said snow could fall at a rate of about one inch per hour during Friday’s very early morning hours, compared to Monday’s storm, which dropped snow on Fredericksburg at a rate of three inches per hour.
“In total, we’re expecting around 3 to 4 inches of snow,” Pallozzi said. “On the high end, we could receive close to 6 [inches] if some heavier banding were to stay over the location for a longer period of time than expected.”
With Friday’s high temperatures expected to reach the low 30s, the mercury will then take a nosedive to 13 degrees by sunrise Saturday. That could make for a tough wake-up call for residents of North Stafford’s Aquia Harbour neighborhood, where Kelly said damage is substantial.
“I haven’t seen anything like this since Hurricane Katrina,” Kelly said. “Every street has a power line down on it, the roads are still impassible in a lot of places and the plows can’t get in because so many places are blocked.”
Dominion Energy officials said poor road conditions are still an issue for crews trying to make repairs. Despite round-the-clock efforts by hundreds of Dominion and mutual aid repair team members from nine other states, Dominion officials said full power restoration may take longer than originally anticipated.
“In some cases, crews are having to access outages by foot across rough terrain and are encountering downed wire, broken crossarms and poles,” said Craig Carper, Dominion Energy’s senior communications specialist. “We are now committing that nearly all customers affected by Monday’s storm will be restored by Friday evening.”
At 5 p.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported about 15,000 customers in the Fredericksburg area. Stafford had the most, with just under 10,000 of the 53,310 Dominion customers in the county still in the dark.
Casey Hollis, managing director of communications and public relations for the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, said early Thursday she believes all electrical circuits in the REC network will be operational by the end of the week for the 170,098 customers the coop serves in the region, but she said there may be some outages into next week.
Hollis said hundreds of additional repair workers from around the country will join crews already in place by this weekend to assist in the restoration effort along, with any additional damage Friday mornings’ storm is expected to bring.
“It’s not as much progress as we would normally want to see, as well as what people would like us to have accomplished, but the damage is very extensive,” Hollis said.
Hollis said the co-op had close to 37,000 customers without power as of Thursday and said fallen trees and transportation problems continue to plague repair crews trying to access damaged power lines.
“In some cases, our guys spent hours just cutting through the trees in the roadway in order to get to where the damage of the power lines was,” Hollis said.
Charla Beckett, who lives with her 78-year-old mother in the Ashleigh Park subdivision in Spotsylvania County finally had her power restored Wednesday, but feared the second storm might knock her power out again, putting her mother in harm’s way.
“We had her wrapped up like an Eskimo,” Beckett said. “If we hadn’t gotten power back, we would have found a way to get her to my sister’s house and she’s in Ruther Glen. I’m extremely concerned if we lose power again.”
Kelly said in the event of downed trees, homeowners should be wary of tree company vehicles bearing out-of-state license plates. He said some companies who are drawn to storm-plagued regions gouge customers, charging up to $10,000 to remove a single tree.
“Always go through your insurance company or get prior approval through your insurance company on claims,” Kelly said. “You shouldn’t be working with a tree company that is asking you to pay out of pocket [$4,000 to $10,000] for a single tree.”
