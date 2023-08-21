Since June 5, 2020, a simple bronze medallion and wayside panel have marked the site at the corner of Charles and William streets where the slave auction block sat for 177 years.

But a more in-depth interpretation of the site has been City Council’s goal since the 2019 vote to remove the auction block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

In 2021, Council agreed to partner with FAM to hire a curator of African American history and special projects and task that person with developing an interpretation plan for the auction block site.

Last week, Gaila Sims, the person hired to that position one year ago, presented her plan to the city’s Memorials Commission.

“This is an opportunity for us to do something very unique,” Sims said. “I don’t think anything like (this memorial) exists anywhere else.”

Sims said she originally envisioned a tall, minimalist monument at the downtown corner.

“But then I realized that we can’t just put something there without context,” she said.

Sims assembled a group of city officials, community members and representatives from the Memorials and Arts commissions to work with her on an interpretation plan for the site.

She said the group felt the memorial should be subtle and not force anyone to engage with it, but that it should present those who do want to engage with it the opportunity to learn more about enslavement in Fredericksburg.

Sims’ proposal is for a memorial that would incorporate about 150 feet along both Charles and William streets leading up to the corner, with text blocks embedded into the sidewalk.

The blocks would present a mixture of quotations from a variety of sources, including first-person slave narratives; selections from the reports on the auction block prepared by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, which Council hired in 2018 to facilitate a series of community discussions about whether to move the block or leave it in place; and reflections on the block contributed by members of the community.

There could also be embedded images of auction advertisements, as well as names and any known information about the people who were possibly sold at that site, Sims said.

“We can continue adding names as we find them,” she said. “We know there were over 300 people who were sold there.”

In addition to the embedded text blocks and images, the lead-up to the corner would include a timeline of enslavement. The timeline would start with national dates and progress to what is known about enslavement in the state of Virginia and then in Fredericksburg itself.

At the former location of the auction block itself, Sims proposes installing a mosaic or other form of embedded art. It could incorporate symbols that workgroup participants said they associate with the auction block, such as hands coming together and separating or the flowers that people used to leave at the block.

The plan would also include a light source so the site will be accessible at night as well as during the day.

Sims said community input into the interpretation plan is important. She will present the interpretation plan to City Council on Tuesday evening, and to the public both virtually, during a Sept. 15 Facebook Live event sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, and in-person at the Fredericksburg Area Museum on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Sims and the work group are currently drafting a request for proposals. The request would be for a team to present a memorial design plan based on the work group’s parameters.

These design plans would also be presented to the public before one is selected, Sims said.

She said her goal is for the memorial to be completed in 2025, the same year FAM will be opening a large African American history exhibit.