Familiar willow oak in Fredericksburg has 'reached the end of its life'

A familiar sight at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center on Lafayette Boulevard will soon be no more. A large willow oak has become a hazard because of its falling limbs and dead branches, park officials say.

Crews began work on its removal Tuesday.

"It's just become a danger," said Lewis Rogers, superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. "We've had arborists look at it and it's just in danger of falling on something or somebody eventually, and we just don't want that to happen.”

In a cold morning rain about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, workers with Ken Lamb Tree Service of Stafford County started to cut limbs. The tree is one of two 60- to 80-foot-tall willow oaks that remain from an original crop of about half a dozen similar trees planted in the same area about 90 years ago.

“They’ve run their natural lifespan,” Rogers said. “Most have already come down and there are only two left. And we expect to take the last one down in the near future.”

Rogers said because of the tree's massive height and girth, some people believe it must have stood as a young witness to the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862. Rogers said that’s simply not possible.

“It’s a fast-growing tree,” Rogers said. “It looks older than what it actually is.”

Rogers, who said the National Park Service does not trim or take down trees on park property unless personnel deem them a safety hazard, said recent examinations by two independent arborists showed the willow oak was hollow in several places throughout its trunk.

The tree was also dropping dead limbs and branches onto the parking lot of the visitors center, creating a safety hazard for pedestrians and motorists.

“It's reached the end of its life,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the original crop of trees planted at the visitors center will eventually be replaced with new trees as part of a planting initiative that’s being developed by local park service officials.