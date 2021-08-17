Families develop bond after sons die in Spotsylvania crash

As Charlena Evans prayed fervently before a trash pickup on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday morning, she thanked God for allowing “grief and gratitude to dwell in the same place.”
That place is the location on Route 3 that Evans and Melissa Parks now call “the intersection of grace.”
Evans and Parks have formed a tight-knit bond since their sons collided head-on in a car wreck on Route 3 that ended both of their lives on March 14.
Virginia State Police determined that Parks’ son, J’Haun Pendleton, a 27-year-old father of two, was driving east in the westbound lanes when he collided with former James Monroe High School and Bridgewater College football standout Isaac Evans at 6 a.m. a half-mile west of Elys Ford Road. Both died at the scene.
Evans said shortly after the accident, she received a call from Pendleton’s father. She was informed that Pendleton’s family couldn’t properly grieve their son because of an overwhelming feeling of guilt that he was responsible for Isaac Evans’ death.
“We said, ‘No, your son did not kill our son. Our son had an appointment with the Lord and he could not be late,’” Charlena Evans recalled. “We wanted that family to know immediately that there was never a feeling of murder, a feeling of Isaac being killed, hatred or anything to them. We grieved with them.”
The Evans family attended Pendleton’s funeral. Pendleton’s family also attended Evans’ service.
Parks and Charlena Evans have met for lunch on the 14th of every month since that tragic morning.
The mothers discuss grief, how they can benefit other families in similar circumstances and ways to encourage young Black men to reach their full potential.
“We immediately felt like we had known each other a long time,” Parks said.
Ronald and Charlena Evans have established the Hypeman Foundation, which is based on the nickname their son was given for his excitable personality on and off the football field.
About 50 friends and family members attended the trash cleanup that was held Saturday. The Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center was the starting point and breakfast was provided by Chick-fil-A and Publix.
The project is the first of two scheduled to complete the Adopt-a-Highway program.
After a second pick-up on Sept. 11, a blue highway marker will acknowledge that a 2.1-mile stretch of Route 3 has been adopted by the Hypeman Foundation. There will also be a black and white sign reminding people to drive safe in memory of Isaac Evans and Pendleton.
“People look at us and they say, ‘How are you doing this?’ ” Charlena Evans said. “It’s only because of God’s grace. That’s why it’s called the intersection of grace.”
An 8-mile walk (he wore No. 8 at Bridgewater) will be held in Isaac Evans’ honor at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg on his birthday, Oct. 22.
The same weekend, the Hypeman Foundation will host a gala at the Fredericksburg Expo Center that will award scholarships and present three awards to Black men between the ages of 18–25. Applications for the scholarships are being accepted on thehypemanfoundation.org through Sept. 23.
The Evans family, as well as Parks, said the opportunity to work with the foundation has helped the grieving process.
“You grieve the loss of a loved one, especially a child, for a lifetime,” Parks said. “But it has brought peace into my heart, into my home and into us as a family. God had given Charlena and I the same scripture [Philippians 4:7] that He would give us a peace that surpasses all understanding. … That scripture came to life when we finally met each other.”
The families had no previous interaction. But Parks said if Pendleton and Isaac Evans had met, a friendship likely would have ensued. They both enjoyed athletics. When Pendleton was a youth, he excelled in football and basketball. His mother said he was an honor student, but became bored at Massaponax High School and completed his GED at age 16.
Evans was a U.S. Army Reservist at the time of his death. The 2015 James Monroe graduate was the Student Council Association president in high school. He played wide receiver and defensive back for the Yellow Jackets and was named all-region his senior season. He went on to play defensive back at Bridgewater, where he earned first-team VaSID all-state honors as well as first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference recognition.
Five days after his death, JM honored him with a moment of silence prior to its game against Chancellor. They wore No. 17 decals in his honor the remainder of the season.
Charlena Evans said the night before the accident, Isaac had informed his parents that he was getting his own apartment and they believed he was growing into manhood.
Ronald Evans said that although they were unable to see the maturation process complete, their faith has allowed them to move forward with confidence that their son fulfilled his purpose.
That’s also why the family harbored no resentment toward Pendleton or his loved ones.
“We’re trying to let the world know that love is not forgotten,” said Ronald Evans, a former Marine and current Culinary Arts teacher at Potomac High in Dumfries. “We have to take that extra step. We can’t lie down in a ball and say ‘My son died. What am I going to do next?’ We have to keep going and hopefully people will catch on that this world can be a better place one person at a time.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526