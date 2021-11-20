Families 'grateful, grateful' for sense of normalcy this Thanksgiving

Nancy Van Campenhout sat as close to her husband, Donne, as his wheelchair would allow during a pre-Thanksgiving dinner.
She held his hand and gently rubbed his fingers with her thumb. Because of his dementia, he wasn’t too aware of events in the holiday-themed dining area—other than extra noise that made him anxious—but being there meant the world to her.
“Last year we weren’t allowed in here so this is good, it’s very good,” she said. “I’m hoping this is the start of opening up again, I really do.”
Thursday’s dinner was a week before the official Thanksgiving holiday and marked the second time recently that Poet’s Walk, a Fredericksburg facility for people with memory issues, offered an event that felt like old times. Its Veterans Day celebration was the first occasion since the pandemic began that families were allowed to gather inside at a central location in the facility, said Valerie Hopson-Bell, the resident and family ambassador.
Like others across the nation, Poet’s Walk family members have endured the lack of face-to-face contact with their loved ones as total shutdowns started in March 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 cases. For a while, they did video chats over telephones or tablets, which didn’t work well for those on the other end who couldn’t communicate. Then they tried drive-by, porch and window visits, outside sessions and brief get-togethers in patient rooms, scheduled by appointment only.
As family members said during the pre-Thanksgiving dinner of ham, turkey or pureed items, nothing’s quite the same as in-person visits.
“We’re beyond thrilled,” said Catherine Luce, whose mother, Linda, came to Poet’s Walk a month before the pandemic started. “This is the first time we will have been able to eat with her in [almost] two years. We are grateful, grateful for the chance to share a meal.”
This is the second holiday season in which COVID-19 has been an unwelcome part of the landscape and people may be weighing how safe it is to have celebrations.
Health officials say that depends on how prepared people are—and to their way of thinking, preparation equals vaccination.
“Celebrating with friends and family will be safer this year, especially for people who are vaccinated,” said Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Middle Peninsula.
He noted some major differences over last year: “We have much higher levels of COVID-19 immunity in our communities, and we also have another year’s experience with the virus, with powerful tools, such as monoclonal antibody therapy, more widely available to prevent serious disease.”
Even so, Williams echoed what other health officials have noted: “There is still a lot of virus circulating.”
The day after the holiday gathering at Poet’s Walk, the Virginia Department of Health reported the first deadly outbreak at a Fredericksburg area long-term care facility since this spring. Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County, which had the area’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, has at least 17 residents or staff members with the virus. At least one person has died as a result. When there are less than five deaths as part of a facility outbreak, the state doesn’t release the exact number.
Poet’s Walk had an outbreak in late September that involved 19 people. Its outbreak has since been closed, according to the state health department.
National reports note that 21 states have seen new COVID-19 cases climb by at least 10 percent in recent weeks as cooler weather moves more activities indoors. Virginia hasn’t seen that kind of increase—yet—but last week alone, the state and Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, recorded unusually high spikes.
For the last month, the local health district has averaged between 85 and 90 new cases each day over a weeklong period. It reported 155 new cases on Wednesday, 87 on Thursday and 97 on Friday.
The same thing happened statewide. Virginia’s weekly averages for the last month had ranged from 1,253 to 1,518 new cases a day over a seven-day period. Then, it reported 2,532 new cases on Wednesday, 1,895 on Thursday and 1,762 on Friday.
“We are still at higher transmission levels than we’d like to be, especially heading into winter and the holiday season,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information office for the local health district. “We do anticipate some spikes in cases.”
She said people have to gauge their own risk factors “when it comes to COVID and what it means to feel safe” in the midst of holiday gatherings. She recalled last year, when health experts urged mask-wearing, outdoor events and small celebrations.
“According to those same experts, those of us who have been fully vaccinated can enjoy some semblance of a normal holiday season,” she said.
Dr. Stephen Mandell, senior medical director with Mary Washington Healthcare, said people would love to “have the red light/green light” in terms of gathering, but “there’s also a yellow light we need to consider.” He believes the risk of getting together is proportional to the defenses a person has taken.
“If you’re fully vaccinated and boostered, the likelihood of getting sick is very low, and the ability to get together and enjoy family is much higher,” he said. “If you’re not vaccinated and have significant issues, you should really dial down the large crowds and be cautious. These are the things we know from experience.”
He reminded people that the COVID virus, with its highly contagious delta variant, isn’t the only concern this fall and winter. Health officials worry that the flu will come back with a vengeance and doctors have been seeing RSV, a respiratory virus, since the summer.
Those who have other medical problems such as obesity, high blood pressure and cancer and are immunocompromised should be more cautious, Mandell said.
“But the greatest personal risk is whether you’re vaccinated or not,” the doctor said, noting that of the various respiratory ailments out there this winter, “the delta virus is very aggressive and it will find you out. Whether you like it or not, if you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to be high risk.”
Like many health officials, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, RAHD director, believes the virus that causes COVID-19 eventually will shift from being a pandemic, an epidemic that’s widespread across several countries or continents, to becoming endemic, meaning it will continue to circulate in pockets across the world.
“We will continue to see cases, sometimes even high numbers like during the holiday seasons, but this does not mean we should expect to continue to see high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “It’s truly tragic to lose anyone at this point given how close we are to endemicity and how well the vaccine is helping to get us to that point.”
