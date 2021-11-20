Families 'grateful, grateful' for sense of normalcy this Thanksgiving

“We are still at higher transmission levels than we’d like to be, especially heading into winter and the holiday season,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information office for the local health district. “We do anticipate some spikes in cases.”

She said people have to gauge their own risk factors “when it comes to COVID and what it means to feel safe” in the midst of holiday gatherings. She recalled last year, when health experts urged mask-wearing, outdoor events and small celebrations.

“According to those same experts, those of us who have been fully vaccinated can enjoy some semblance of a normal holiday season,” she said.

Dr. Stephen Mandell, senior medical director with Mary Washington Healthcare, said people would love to “have the red light/green light” in terms of gathering, but “there’s also a yellow light we need to consider.” He believes the risk of getting together is proportional to the defenses a person has taken.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and boostered, the likelihood of getting sick is very low, and the ability to get together and enjoy family is much higher,” he said. “If you’re not vaccinated and have significant issues, you should really dial down the large crowds and be cautious. These are the things we know from experience.”