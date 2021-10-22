Family, church mourns Caroline native who was beaten to death

Macedonia Baptist pastor the Rev. Carroll Jackson said Baker found his niche on the usher board, while his daughters sing in the choir. Jackson said the church family has pledged to rally around the girls.

“They’re at that stage where they need a lot of support and encouragement,” Jackson said. “At the stage Doc was in life, those two girls helped him settle in and gave him something that he had to be responsible for. He took care and provided for them as best he could.”

Carter said her older brother was a longtime diabetic and was disabled.

She said he was outgoing, friendly and an avid fisherman. She said he also believed he was a grill master and loved to DJ.

“Everybody knows he loved music,” Carter said. “He thought he was the best that ever did it on a grill.”

Jackson, a fan of the Washington Football Team, said he and Baker often bantered back and forth about the rivalry with Dallas. The pastor said that when he put out a directive to church members to become active in a ministry, Baker settled in on the usher board.

“Ushering is a help ministry,” Jackson said. “You look for people who want to help others and make things comfortable for others. He did that with joy and laughter.”