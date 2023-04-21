If only Thelma Johnson were alive and could watch her daughters and granddaughters having a blast on the stage of “Family Feud.”

To borrow the famous line from the game show, “survey says” she probably would have told all her neighbors in King George County about it. As it is, her relatives can only imagine that “she’s bragging in heaven about us,” said Bridgett Whitehead, one of three granddaughters who appeared on the show.

Another granddaughter, who made pins featuring Johnson’s picture for the five team members to wear, said her presence was felt by all of them.

“She was right there with us, the whole time,” said Mia Proctor.

Two of Johnson’s daughters, Connie Byrd, 63, of King George and Janice Williams, 59, of Bowie, Maryland; and three of her granddaughters, Whitehead, 42, of Bristow; Proctor, 26, of Severn, Maryland; and Nikki Miller, 36 of Bowie; will appear on “Family Feud” on Friday, April 28.

They’re representing the Johnson Family and King George in the classic show in which two families try to name the most popular responses to survey questions to win cash and prizes.

The show airs on WDCA Channel 20 nightly, with new segments at 7:30 p.m.

Members of the Johnson team, except Miller, recently participated in a Zoom interview with The Free Lance–Star. They aren’t allowed to say how well they did or if they’re on the show more than once.

They can only discuss how much fun they had — and fun seems to be the operative word, whether the group is gathering to eat crab legs, go dancing or watch Johnson’s all-time favorite game show.

She was 90 when she died in 2016, and Steve Harvey, the show’s host, kept her company through the television set. That was especially the case during her last four months when she was bedridden, her family said.

“She loved Steve Harvey,” said Byrd, the team leader who retired from the federal government then started working at King George Elementary School. “She loved the way he looked and his suits, the way he dressed.”

But then, the whole family has enjoyed Harvey and the show for years. One day, Proctor wondered about auditioning. She researched the process and secretly applied, stressing how the group wanted to honor their late loved one.

When the team was selected, the women went to work, after they got over the initial shock. Proctor’s husband, Marquell, asked questions during practice rounds using material from Instagram posts and past shows. Each player installed a buzzer app on her phone, and the team practiced, sometimes over Zoom and other times in person.

“That was hilarious,” Williams said.

Last July, the relatives flew to Atlanta for the taping, and all the practice in the world couldn’t prepare them for the reception they received.

“They treated us like celebrities,” Byrd said. “They took care of our flight, hotel, food, and when we came out of the studio, people were yelling at us, ‘It’s the Johnson family,’ it was great.”

They got the same treatment on their way there. They all wore shirts announcing their appearance on “Family Feud” and were congratulated by people in the airport.

“People were so excited and asking us questions, we felt like movie stars before we even got there,” Williams said.

She expected to be nervous but said “they make it very comfortable for you” during a practice round and by meeting the competition backstage.

Whitehead called it an extraordinary experience, not only to meet a TV personality she’s watched her whole life but also to share the moment “with these women I love and thinking about my grandma.”

Proctor said it far exceeded expectations.

“You watch TV and you never really think to yourself that this could be you,” she said.

The Johnson Family team plans to gather at the Williams home in Bowie for a watch party, along with up to 20 other relatives. They’re counting down the minutes until showtime.