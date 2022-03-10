Family, friends remember two young men who died in Spotsylvania car crash

The Hypeman Foundation will “light up the sky” Friday night through Monday night in honor of two young adults who died last March 14 in a car crash in Spotsylvania County.

There will be a spotlight shining in the area of State Route 3 where the crash that ended the lives of Isaac “Hypeman” Evans and J’haun Pendleton took place one year ago.

The spotlight will be part of a four-day effort by the Hypeman Foundation to celebrate the lives of Evans and Pendleton, whose families formed a bond following the crash and continue to meet and collaborate on ways to impact the lives of youth.

On Friday at 6 a.m., there will be a Facebook Live session with Evans’ father, Ronald Evans, who will share an inspirational message.

Saturday will feature a return to the crash site by family and friends and a highway cleanup near the Chancellorsville Battlefield at 8 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 11 a.m.

The Hypeman Foundation adopted a stretch of highway near the crash site in 2021.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has posted a reminder to drive safely in the area in memory of Evans and Pendleton.

A candlelight vigil with reflections and prayer will take place near the crash site Sunday at 6 a.m.

Monday will feature a discussion of the Hypeman Foundation’s outreach efforts at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. The foundation honored three recipients with scholarships and awards at a gala in October.

Friends and family members of Evans and Pendleton are asked to light a candle from 6 p.m. to midnight on Monday, which will mark one year since their deaths.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

