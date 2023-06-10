The family of a 28-year-old man who died in a garbage compactor at a Spotsylvania County trash facility issued a statement Wednesday, expressing the devastation of Brandon Nutter’s “horrific” 2022 death.

The statement alleges that a criminal investigation could soon go to a grand jury and the family intends to sue “all responsible parties in the event there is no amicable resolution.”

In his third week on the job at the Chancellor Convenience Center on July 7, 2022, Nutter was inside a compactor when the machine activated after he cut free a piece of rebar. He was crushed while trying to escape, according to a report from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

According to the July 7, 2022, Sheriff’s Office report, several factors played crucial roles in Nutter’s death, including a lack of training and record keeping.

The county faces nearly $300,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines for violations related to the fatal incident. The labor and industry department is handling the state-based investigation for OSHA.

The OSHA case has not been resolved.

Stafford County attorney Charles B. Roberts released a statement from the family that described Nutter’s death as “senseless.”

“His mother spoke to him almost daily, as did his father and brothers, and they loved him very much,” the family stated. “They enjoyed weekends with him at Lake Anna boating, swimming, and barbecuing.”

The statement added that Nutter and his fiancée had planned a May 2023 wedding, and she is heartbroken.

The statement covers details of the Sheriff’s Office report and also states that the labor report “found a criminal violation,” something the family alleges county officials were aware of when commenting they declared “no crime was committed by any employee.”

“The incident was investigated by the Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office and it concluded that no crime had been committed by any county employee, as evidenced by the Sheriff’s Office investigative report,” the county said in a statement.

Detective Anthony Horn requested to close the criminal case, but that has not happened.

The county statement also notes that it has not received any notification regarding a recommendation of criminal charges through the OSHA investigation and that there was no criminal finding in the citations.

The county said officials continue to work through the OSHA investigative process and that it was prepared to complete the process in April, but OSHA and the department of labor and industry rescheduled it to August.

“This matter is not closed,” the county response stated. “Importantly, the county actively continues to address and responsibly improve workplace safety. It remains important to the County meaningfully to learn from this tragic and terrible accident and engage in actions to prevent something similar from happening to someone else.”

The Sheriff’s Office and state department of labor and industry have not yet responded to a request for a response and update on the case.

Roberts, the family’s attorney, said they hired him “to investigate this tragic matter and file a wrongful death lawsuit against all responsible parties in the event there is no amicable resolution. If we must file suit, we are preparing for a protracted and expensive legal battle.”

The family statement ends by saying it’s time for the county to give “Brandon’s life and his family the respect, dignity, and closure they deserve by accepting responsibility for its employees’ actions” and by resolving the citations and a settlement with the family.