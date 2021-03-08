Family members protest conditions at Rappahannock Regional Jail

A group of family members of inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail protested jail conditions outside the facility Sunday and say they will continue until things improve.

"We will keep coming out until something changes," said Susie Phelps of King George, who organized the protest through her Facebook page, "Fighting for our incarcerated loved ones at Rappahannock Regional Jail."

Phelps, whose son, Charles Ayers, is serving a sentence at the jail, said she receives messages daily from others who have loved ones at the facility.

"All the stories are the same," she said. "I want to stand up for all of the inmates."

Standing in front of the entrance to the jail's parking lot off U.S. 1 Sunday afternoon, Phelps held up a sign demanding that the facility bring back chaplain services, substance abuse support groups and outside food vendors.

Others in the small group of protesters held signs reading "Inmates are humans, too" and "Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future."

Cars passing by frequently honked in support.