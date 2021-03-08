Family members protest conditions at Rappahannock Regional Jail

A group of family members of inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail protested jail conditions outside the facility Sunday and say they will continue until things improve.
"We will keep coming out until something changes," said Susie Phelps of King George, who organized the protest through her Facebook page, "Fighting for our incarcerated loved ones at Rappahannock Regional Jail."
Phelps, whose son, Charles Ayers, is serving a sentence at the jail, said she receives messages daily from others who have loved ones at the facility.
"All the stories are the same," she said. "I want to stand up for all of the inmates."
Standing in front of the entrance to the jail's parking lot off U.S. 1 Sunday afternoon, Phelps held up a sign demanding that the facility bring back chaplain services, substance abuse support groups and outside food vendors.
Others in the small group of protesters held signs reading "Inmates are humans, too" and "Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future."
Cars passing by frequently honked in support.
Tara Wolfe attended the protest on behalf of her son, Shawn Boyd. She said she wants the jail to come out of lockdown status so inmates can have recreation time and more opportunities to talk with their families on the outside.
Sherri Exum and her boyfriend, Chris Growitz, came on behalf of Exum's father, who is 77. Exum said her father has suffered several medical emergencies since entering the jail in August of 2020 and that the facility "doesn't tell you what's going on."
She said her father was hospitalized earlier this year. While in the hospital, he had a toe amputated and tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's been a rough seven months," Exum said. "I just want them to get out of lockdown."
Linda Williams said she wants better medical care for the inmates. She said there was an emergency in her son's cell and that it took an hour for anyone from the medical staff to respond to his request for assistance.
Williams said her son is a Virginia Department of Corrections inmate being held at the jail. She said she is "always calling DOC" to report conditions at the jail.
"My son told me he would rather go back to prison than be here," she said.
