FAMPO committee says Lafayette study lacks key fix

A study on improving the Lafayette Boulevard corridor resulted in recommendations that included new turn lanes at four intersections and widening the southern stretch of the road.
The study findings were on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Area Planning Organization Policy Committee agenda for endorsement during its Nov. 15 meeting. The committee accepted the study and the recommendations, but did not endorse it.
Committee members were concerned the study didn’t recommend widening the entire stretch of Lafayette, which runs through Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. The study suggested widening only the section in Spotsylvania due to concerns about right-of-way property acquisition.
The study, conducted by consultant Michael Baker International, found the right of way cost was too high for widening the portion of Lafayette in the city.
Committee member Matt Kelly, a Fredericksburg City councilman, said there was nothing wrong with the study or its findings, but he thinks the entire stretch should be widened.
“Are you really achieving anything by only widening a piece of it?” he said. “How much impact is it going to have?”
Kelly acknowledged it would cost millions to widen Lafayette, but it would be worth the cost because improving traffic on Lafayette would in turn help traffic on the area’s other roads.
“Lafayette needs to be widened,” he said.
The study was the second of two for Lafayette, with the first focused on mass transit.
The road improvement study called for two big projects.
One would widen the southern portion of Lafayette Boulevard to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania. The road would be widened to four lanes from Harrison Road to U.S. 1. at an estimated cost of $7.55 million.
Another long-term modification would add a roundabout to the Dixon Street exit from the Blue and Gray Parkway and add an access road to the Virginia Railway Express parking lot in the city. That project would cost an estimated $7.4 million.
The study’s near-term suggestions include upgrades at four intersections: Twin Lakes Drive, Harrison Road, Greenwich Drive and Falcon Drive.
FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said in an interview that some of the projects in the study could be included in the next round of Smart Scale, a state program that ranks projects for funding.
A sidewalk project for Lafayette is one consideration “being discussed,” Ollis said. He added that the four intersection projects also could become Smart Scale projects.
Ollis said other Lafayette Boulevard projects are on tap after being approved in the last round of Smart Scale, including a new sidewalk and a pair of roundabouts—at Kenmore and Charles streets—which are being designed.
Another Smart Scale project aims to improve the U.S. 1 and Lafayette intersection. The $26 million project would add and extend turn lanes, new sidewalks and improve access points.
