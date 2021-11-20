FAMPO committee says Lafayette study lacks key fix

“Lafayette needs to be widened,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The study was the second of two for Lafayette, with the first focused on mass transit.

The road improvement study called for two big projects.

One would widen the southern portion of Lafayette Boulevard to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania. The road would be widened to four lanes from Harrison Road to U.S. 1. at an estimated cost of $7.55 million.

Another long-term modification would add a roundabout to the Dixon Street exit from the Blue and Gray Parkway and add an access road to the Virginia Railway Express parking lot in the city. That project would cost an estimated $7.4 million.

The study’s near-term suggestions include upgrades at four intersections: Twin Lakes Drive, Harrison Road, Greenwich Drive and Falcon Drive.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said in an interview that some of the projects in the study could be included in the next round of Smart Scale, a state program that ranks projects for funding.

A sidewalk project for Lafayette is one consideration “being discussed,” Ollis said. He added that the four intersection projects also could become Smart Scale projects.