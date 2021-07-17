Fanciful Spotsylvania garden is for the fairies

“I just enjoy creating it all, and as a Christian, being out there is my prayer time, when I talk to God and work with my hands in the earth,” she said. “It’s a great stress reliever and was a nice thing to have during COVID for recreation, reflection and a reason to get up off of the couch.”

Felsburg advised others to start a fairy garden the way she did, using a wooden box that can be moved indoors in cold weather.

“For anyone interested in trying this, it’s important to understand that your miniature garden can be anything you want,” she said. “It’s really just a way to have fun and be creative.”

As for what to grow, Felsburg said it helps to pick plants that don’t grow like crazy and require frequent tending. She adds herbs like rosemary and thyme for their pleasant smells.

She eventually moved from a box to an outdoor space when she had some bushes removed from alongside her house. That provided a nice, shaded spot for the miniature fairy garden.

“Once I started a few years ago, it’s grown gradually, first with the addition of a village, paths and walkways, and a central town square,” she said. “I like to have little things hiding all over—fairies and animals—so you have to work a little bit to see it all as they peek out at you.”