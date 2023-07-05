A three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning left two people dead and shut down northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, according to the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer that overturned and two other vehicles, happened at about 4:40 a.m. near the Centreport Parkway exit.

Traffic on northbound I-95 was still backed up at 9 a.m., stretching south to the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg. The interstate reopened at 9:45 a.m.

The I-95 congestion also caused backups on Fredericksburg-area roads