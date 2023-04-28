An enjoyable afternoon walk on Oct. 24, 2021, turned into a nightmare for Mohamed “Mo” Hussein and his family when a drunk driver fatally struck the 24-year-old Stafford County man in a pedestrian crosswalk on River Road.

Walking ahead of their parents down the trail from Pratt Park that day, the young man and his brother, Mohamud, had entered the crosswalk on the popular cut-through road in Stafford about 3:30 p.m. when a fast-moving truck driven by Jason Payne plowed into Mohamed Hussein, knocking him into a ditch. The young man was later pronounced dead.

Payne was eventually charged with drunken driving and involuntary manslaughter. The 44-year-old Stafford resident pleaded guilty to the drunken driving charge, but the manslaughter case went to trial, where a jury found him guilty.

On Thursday, Payne was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court. The sentence could have ranged between one and 25 years. Sentencing guidelines called for a maximum sentence of eight years and five months.

Judge Bruce Strickland sentenced Payne to 25 years with 10 years suspended. The sentence also revoked Payne’s driver’s license for five years after his release from prison.

There was a reason for Payne’s lengthy prison sentence.

The 44-year-old was no stranger to Stafford deputies because of other drunken driving convictions dating back nearly 20 years, something prosecutor George Elsasser zeroed in on during the sentencing hearing.

“It’s really five DUIs, at least,” the prosecutor said while recounting Payne’s criminal past, which includes domestic violence convictions.

A test three hours after the fatal crash showed Payne’s blood alcohol content at .25, well over Virginia’s legal limit of .08.

The prosecutor noted that the “really galling” part of Payne’s actions that October day was that the man was on bond for a DUI charge earlier in 2021, in a case where the defendant was accused of driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

“It is inexcusable,” Elsasser said of Payne’s actions. “It’s hard to comprehend how a man could do that.”

The prosecutor added that after the fatal crash, Payne “insisted that he was fine to drive.”

The victim’s brother testified during one court hearing that after striking the victim, Payne, who was making a lunch trip for crabs when the fatal crash happened, turned his truck around, stopped on the crosswalk and told him to “call the [expletive] cops.”

Elsasser emphasized that the fatal crash in this case is “so frustrating because it’s entirely preventable.”

Payne and his attorney both said he is an alcoholic who failed to acknowledge his problem prior to the fatal crash.

Elsasser acknowledged that alcoholism is a disease, but said Payne still made a choice to get drunk and then drive, and he asked the judge to impose a sentence of at least 10 years.

Hussein’s family and friends packed one side of the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

His parents — Muhktar Mohamed and Zahra Mussa — wrote a victim impact statement, but couldn’t read it because they were still too distraught by their son’s death.

The statement was read by his Dixon-Smith Middle School teacher, Linda Jennings, who had grown close to Mohamed, who had autism, and his family while the young man was in school.

Another teacher, Kathryan Smietanski, also spoke during the sentencing hearing.

Smietanski, who taught Mohamed at Stafford High School, remembered him as a “bright young man with an infectious smile” and said his death has left a “hole and emptiness” in the family’s life.

In their impact statement, Mohamed’s parents asked the judge to impose a lengthy sentence.

“Life is not fair,” the judge said while handing down the sentence, emphasizing that the tragic crash was “entirely preventable.” He said the sentencing needed to be proportionate to the crime and that it also was a reflection of Payne’s danger to the community as a repeat offender whose acts took a life.

The sentencing closed the court case, but Mohamed’s family had more on their plate.

Thursday evening, Mohamed’s family was honored in the Stafford Board of Supervisors chamber as part of the annual Molly Gill Survivor Award. The award was established in 2015 as a way to honor victims who overcome violent crimes.

Molly Gill was a 15-year-old Brooke Point High School student gravely injured in a crash caused by a drunken driver in 1995. Gill was rendered a quadriplegic and three other teens died as a result of the crash.

Gill, who died in 1998 after complications during surgery on her back, proved an inspiration for the way she handled the tragic incident. Her attitude prompted Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen to start hosting the annual recognition for victims of violent crime.

“This year we wanted to focus on the devastation that drunk driving causes,” Olsen said during Thursday’s event.

Hussein’s family was honored, along with Bob and Nancy Ballance, whose 23-year-old son, Bobby, died in a crash caused by a drunk driver in 2015. Although the family lives in Pennsylvania, where the crash happened, the suspect had a previous DUI conviction in Stafford.

Olsen helped with the case against the suspect, who eventually was convicted. While receiving the award, the couple thanked Olson for his help in the case.

During Thursday night’s event, Olsen said the criminal justice system tries to do everything it can to “try to prevent these tragedies,” but it doesn’t always work. He noted that not all suspects can be kept in jail prior to trial and Payne’s case was slowly making its way through the court system when the fatal crash happened.

Eventually, he added, the system worked by sending Payne to prison for a long time.

Before giving the award to the Hussein family, Olsen praised them.

The family, he said, has “shone light on this courthouse and the county by their graciousness and their kindness and their understanding, and working with this family has been a great satisfaction to everybody in my office.”

Olsen also read the victim impact statement Hussein’s parents wrote for the sentencing hearing.

Payne took their son “from us for the rest of our time on earth,” Olsen read. “The trial won’t bring closure, only Allah can do that. Our family has experienced more pain than you can imagine. We’ll try to cope with the emptiness created by my son’s premature death, a death caused directly by the defendant’s reckless disregard for human life and the laws that are supposed to govern everyone’s behavior.”

The parents’ statement pointed out that their son “believed in the basic goodness of people” and that he fell victim to “a menace to society.”

They ended their statement writing that they would leave the courtroom “empty-handed without our son, thinking, What if we hadn’t gone to the park that day? What if? What if?”

Stafford woman receives award for her courage after brutal attack Ann–Marie Francis Thompson heard a noise at her bedroom door as she watched TV one summer night.