Father charged in drowning of 3-year-old Stafford boy

Daniel Neely

The drowning of a 3-year-old boy in southern Stafford County last year has resulted in a felony murder charge against the boy's father.

Daniel Raymond Neely, 37, was indicted by a Stafford jury this week on charges of accidental felony murder and felony child neglect. He was arrested Thursday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies and detectives went to a home on Fleetwood Farm Road the afternoon of Sept. 16 for a reported drowning. The investigation revealed that the child drowned in an above-ground pool in the backyard while under the care of his father.

Felony murder is a charge that is often filed when an accidental death occurs during the commission of another felony. It carries a penalty of between five to 40 years in prison, the same penalty as second-degree murder.

The child neglect charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

