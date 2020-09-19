Father-daughter relationship tested—and strengthened—by fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Vinny Tafoya thinks about the fire that swept through his Oregon town and the moments he had to evacuate, with only the clothes he wore and his Great Dane at his side, he gets a little choked up.

Not because of his possessions that went up in smoke. He says those can be replaced.

The loss of life is another matter, but it’s all so overwhelming that he’ll have to process that later. He said the times call for action, so he’s focused on traveling from one charred town to another.

He and other volunteers are rescuing animals that have been displaced from the worst fires on the West Coast in almost two decades.

What does bring the 42-year-old remodeling contractor to tears is the way his daughter, Jaccinda Tafoya of Spotsylvania County, has worked so hard to help him since he lost everything. Her concern is particularly overwhelming because he said he hasn’t shown her the same.

“I have done nothing to elicit such love. I wasn’t a decent dad to her. Mostly wasn’t even around,” he wrote in a text message. “She has every right to harbor ill will towards me, yet all she shows is love and compassion. I don’t deserve this. She is an absolutely amazing young woman, and I couldn’t be more proud of her efforts.”