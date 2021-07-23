Father’s 44-year-old jeep becomes son's passion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Although deaf and legally blind, he loves riding in it,” said Lieberman. “He can feel the wind. We started doing weekend trips, and he really enjoys it.”

Lieberman then imagined what it would be like to bring Gertrude back to the breakfast bunch in Arizona and take them for a ride in the old jeep his dad could never get running.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting their regular schedule, Lieberman saw last summer as an opportunity to take his son on a cross-country journey in Gertrude.

“Jacob didn’t have summer camp or school. We would have time if we were to break down or wait on parts—it’s not going to matter,” said Lieberman. “We have the time, and that’s part of the adventure.”

The two set off in June 2020 with a goal of arriving in Phoenix on a Saturday morning to brighten the eyes of the few surviving members of his dad’s breakfast bunch.

“That visit was going to give Dad the last laugh,” said Lieberman. “They’d finally see Gertrude running.”